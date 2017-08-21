Rick and Morty is one of the best wish-fulfillment pieces of entertainment out there. Riding the line between hilarious and absolutely insane, the show has made us long for things like a personal UFO, a dimension-hopping laser gun, and most importantly (and as weird as it sounds), a long-forgotten McDonald's sauce.

In the Season 3 premiere, "The Rickshank Redemption," Rick takes a trip down memory lane to the day his wife died (a fabrication, by the way). Before witnessing the event, Rick stops by a McDonald's to order McNuggets with Szechuan sauce, an old favorite of his that was created as promotional material for Disney's #Mulan back in 1998.

[Credit: Adult Swim]

Rick's casual mention of his love for the condiment threw fans into a frenzy. People just wanted to try the sauce, and they voiced their desire online. Surprisingly, the noise reached some important ears. During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland revealed that McDonald's had committed to giving him and the rest of the show's creative team a jug of Szechuan sauce.

At the time, Roiland promised he'd film the reaction of everyone who tasted it once the jug was sent to them, and then release it into the internet. Fortunately for us, that moment has come. As promised, Roiland filmed himself alongside co-creator #DanHarmon and the show's other creative minds while trying out the long-forgotten sauce. Check it out:

I don't know about you, but I was waiting for Dan Harmon's reaction to the thing. Unfortunately, it looks like the Szechuan sauce was a victim of overhype. Out of all the people in the video, only three talked about it in a positive light, while a worrying majority stated that the current sweet & sour sauce would remain as their go-to condiment.

I suppose we can only blame Rick for the other-worldly expectations in our minds. I mean, if a time-traveling, space-adventuring genius tells you that Szechuan sauce is the best McDonald's has had to offer in two decades, there's no reason to not believe him. Although, with that said, we also have to remember that tastes are different, and Rick has already proven his liking for various bizarre things in the past.

Will The Rest Of The World Ever Experience This Sauce?

[Credit: Adult Swim]

The things a fandom can get fixated on will never cease to amaze me. Seeing the amazing opportunity that the R&M crew got, you may be wondering whether we mortals will ever get to try the now cult status sauce. Fortunately for anyone out there eager to, it's possible. Near the end of his video, Roiland addressed #McDonalds directly and asked for it to make the sauce available to the general public once again:

"It's really good, I swear. Bring it back please, so we can all die of diabetes!"

People have done some pretty crazy things to get their hands on this sauce. An individual spent the equivalent of a car to get a 20-year-old packet on Ebay a few months ago. And just in case that wasn't enough good ol' Rick and Morty craziness for you, one of the people lucky enough to get a fresh jug from McDonald's –– aside from Roiland –– sold it on Ebay for over $15,000 in August.

FYI: Somebody is selling their jug of Szechuan sauce. https://t.co/PyrGy8vHIv — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) August 6, 2017

Yikes. Taking that clear demand into account, and the interest that Roiland's video will raise, McDonald's could definitely bring it back to please the obsessed public.

Still, if that doesn't happen, worry not because you aren't beholden by corporate powers. The sauce's recipe found its way into the outside world. So if you don't want to wait to see whether McDonald's ever decides to breathe new life into it, you can create it yourself. Here's how:

What did you think about the Rick and Morty creators finally tasting the Szechuan sauce? Will we ever get to see it released for the general public? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: The Huffington Post]