The characters in Adult Swim's acclaimed animated sci-fi comedy Rick and Morty have been all around the world, into deep space and through alternate universes, but even the crazed scientist and his nervous grandson need the occasional break to kick back and watch some TV.

Thanks to Rick's innovative genius and endless flow of technology, the Smith family not only get free cable, but also shows from across the multiverse, including alternate versions of classic shows.

This episode of #RickAndMorty, "Rixty Minutes," saw Rick installing an interdimensional cable box in the house, which opened up new entertainment possibilities such as "Gazorpazorpfield," a parody on the classic Garfield character. The arms growing out of Jon and Garfield's heads are just a superficial change; Garfield is also a much more abrasive cat than ever before.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the series revolves around the Smith family and their mad scientist grandfather Rick Sanchez as he repeatedly takes his 14-year-old grandson Rick and occasionally 17-year-old granddaughter Summer on adventures through the multiverse through Rick's portal gun or flying car.

Rick and Morty is currently in its third season, airing Sundays at 8:30 EST on Adult Swim. Four episodes are left in the season, which can be watched from the beginning on Hulu.

What are some of your favorite moments from Rick and Morty? Do you hope to see more alternate universe TV episodes? Let us know in the comments below!