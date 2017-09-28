Show us what you've got, Adult Swim, because fans of Rick and Morty are demanding more. It seems like a case of blink-and-you'll-miss-it as Season 3 of the controversial cartoon closes the doors to Rick's lab before it has even begun. With 10 extravagant episodes over far too soon, we look bleakly into the future and anticipate another long wait until Season 4.

Well, there is some good news on the horizon, and the giant Cromulon heads of the Signus-5 expanse may just be smiling down on us. According to the men behind the madness, #RickandMorty could be getting a bumper batch of episodes when it returns to our screens — here's hoping it just doesn't take another two years to get there.

Morty-Fied

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Dan Harmon revealed his ambitious plans to up the show's episode count for Season 4. When asked if 10 was the limit for keeping the quality of Rick and Morty so high, Harmon seemed confident that he could squanch a few more episodes out for the next run:

"I don’t think so, but you shouldn’t trust me, because I mostly blame myself for doing 10 instead of 14. I’m still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us. I would like to think I’ve learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, “Yeah but you’re the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we’re not listening to you now.” The nice healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of season 4 — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes. Because I never got this far [working on NBC’s] Community. I fell apart in season 3 of Community and got fired in season 4. Now I’m about to do season 4 of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown."

The interview name-dropped the popularity of Game of Thrones, which also goes for quality over quantity. However, while HBO's fantasy saga (usually) has 10 hour-long episodes, Rick and Morty's cartoon formula means that our dynamic duo are reduced to half-hour slots. Extending episodes might seem a little like overkill, but I'm sure that everyone would be on board for more trips to the Citadel of Ricks and a longer season.

Since Rick and Morty's inception in 2013, Season 1 had 11 episodes, Season 2 had 10, and we are just about to wrap Season 3's 10th episode. Other adult-orientated cartoons like American Dad, Archer, and South Park all regularly clock in with much higher episode counts. Moving forward, it only makes sense that Harmon and Justin Roiland cash in on the hype while the sci-fi spectacle is still popular.

We were originally promised 14 episodes of Rick and Morty for Season 3, but Harmon and Roiland's self-confessed perfectionism and a slew of delays meant that we were left with just 10 episodes of slaughter-splashed science and treacherous trips across the galaxy. As for reaching for the stars with an ambitious fourth season, you can almost hear Morty's stutterings of "Oh gee Rick, I dunno if that's a good idea" — but who really cares what that pint-sized pipsqueak has to say? In my eyes, another trip to Blips and Chitz for a longer game of "Roy," sounds like it is just what the doctor ordered.

There is no denying that with an increased audience and more madness than you can shake a plumbus at, Season 3 has certainly been a wild ride on the Whirly-Dirly roller coaster. We've caught Szechuan fever, battled the evils of Pickle Rick, and watched the malevolent return of Evil Morty. So, don't pack away your portal gun just yet, it looks like there are plenty of adventures still knocking around in the multiverse for fans of Rick and Morty.

