Since the beginning of nerdom, nerds everywhere have dreamed up scenarios where their favorite fictional characters cross over with each other—which most of us acted out with our action figures when we were kids (or adults… no judgement). Some properties will never meet in film or on television because of rights issues– which has dashed my hopes for an Alf vs. Small Wonder crossover–but that hasn't stopped fans from creating wonderful fan art all over the interwebs.

Thankfully, there are skilled artists in the world that can make our dreams a reality and render beautiful images for our eyes to behold. One of these artists, Mike Vasquez, has taken to drawing clever mash-ups starring the characters from the beloved Adult Swim show, Rick and Morty.

Vasquez's has covered a wide-array of Rick and Morty mash-ups, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Marvel’s The Defenders. Out of all Mike Vasquez's pieces, his Rick And Morty and #Pokemon mash-ups have caught the imagination of the internet, and fans can't get enough of them.

First Wave Of Rick And Morty Characters Imagined As Pokémon

Vasquez's delightful art features all your favorite characters, and his earlier work, published last year, combined Rick Sanchez and company with classic first generation Pokémon:

Gyardos/Rick Sanchez

Exeggcute/Mr. Meeseeks

Jiggly Puff/Morty

Bulbasaur/Slippery Stair

Pikachu/Squanchy

Eeeve/Snowball

Grimer/Mr. Goldenfold

Magikarp/Jerry

Diglett/Mr. Poopybutthole

Ditto/Mr. Jelly Bean

Snorlax/Gazorpazorp

Ghastly/Scary Terry

Haunter/Scary Terry

Geodude/Morty Jr. (Gazorpazorp)

Second Wave Of Rick And Morty Characters Imagined As Pokémon

The first slew of mash-ups were a hit with fans, and they wanted to see more of their favorite Pokémon turned into #RickandMorty characters. So Vasquez recently took to his Instagram page and released two more mash-ups. This time, he used more modern Pokémon from Pokémon Sun and Moon:

Rowlett/Tammy

Decidueye/Bird Person

The designs of all the images are flawless, appearing to have been ripped straight from one of planets in the Rick and Morty multiverse. Similar to these mash-ups, the world of Rick and Morty has already embraced Pokémon in their mobile game Pocket Mortys, in which you collect a slew of different Mortys from the multiverse and battle other trainers along the way.

Rick and Morty Season 3 premiered on April 1st, but fans must wait until later this summer to catch the rest of the season. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland put a lot of care into each episode of the show, and if the rest of Season 3 lives up to the premiere episode, we could be looking at one of the best seasons in the show’s history.

While you’re are waiting for the rest of #RickandMortySeason3, make sure you check out Mike Vasquez’s Instagram page for his amazing Rick and Morty artwork, and you can catch the first two seasons of Rick and Morty streaming on Hulu.

Sound off! Which one of the Rick and Morty/Pokémon mash-ups is your favorite? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.