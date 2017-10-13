When a property gets big enough, sooner or later the wonderful porn industry will cash in on said property and transport our favorite characters to a fleshy realm from which there is no return. There have been porn parodies of various Star Wars, Marvel, and DC films, but recently, the porn industry outdid their selves by creating a live-action Rick and Morty porn parody – Wubba Lubba Rub-Dub!

The Rick And Morty Porn Parody Is As Fucked Up As You'd Think

Pornhub and Wood Rocket have joined forces to bring their fans a live-action Rick and Morty porn parody, which is creatively titled: Dick and Morty: The XXX Parody. Wood Rocket is well-known for tackling famous nerd properties and boasts a deep archive filled with such hits as Doctor Whore, Bob’s Boners, Strokémon, Ten Inch Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Fap to the Future.

The trailer above (which is apparently SFW) showcases the acting talent of April O’Neil, Ryan McLane, Vuko, and Leya Falcon, and the porn is sure to feature some of the same twisted humor that have made Rick and Morty such a sensation. Of course, there will be an uncomfortable amount of forced sex puns, as well as an alarming number of shoehorned Rick and Morty references to keep the fan base satiated.

Dick and Morty [Credit: Wood Rocket and Pornhub]

Along with the trailer, Wood Rocket also released an official synopsis for the parody, which reads as follows:

“When Morty Blows it again, Dick recruits ex-girlfriend Untitty to help him with his pickle. In the meantime, Beth eases the pain of her divorce with a little help from the genitals of Mr. Meesex and Birdperson.”

You must give Wood Rocket some credit, even the synopsis is loaded with sexual innuendos. They have also changed the names of several characters to give them a sharp porn edge, but thankfully, it’s hard to create porn pun names for Beth, Birdperson, and Morty. It’s worth noting that Jerry has been left out of the equation, but given that Beth is divorced in Dick and Morty, there's a fair chance he’ll show up in one of the erotic tales.

Although Adult Swim, Dan Harmon, or Justin Roiland haven’t commented on the flattering imitation of the property they created, Dick and Morty oddly manages to capture the spirit of Rick and Morty. Sure, there isn’t as that much sexual interaction on Rick and Morty, but this could easily be another version of our favorite characters in the vast multiverse.

For those fans who are still unsure of what they can expect from Dick and Morty, the press release has a few words for how it will fulfill your wildest Rick and Morty fantasies:

“[Dick and Morty] will get you so squanch that you will touch your squanch until you squinch and will make you fill your pants with testicle Szechuan sauce.”

Sound off! What do you think of the Dick and Morty: The XXX Parody trailer? Let your squanch be heard in the comments squanch below.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)