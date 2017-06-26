After making its debut in 2013, Rick and Morty has provided its audience with one enticing adventure after another. With the cliffhanger at the end of The Wedding Squanchers, Season 3 was highly anticipated among the show's massive fanbase. However, things took a turn for the worst after the The Rickshank Rickdemption's release, as fans went months without any updates on the celebrated #animation's third season.

As expected, the internet began to speculate about whether the show will be returning at all, leading to some speculation as to whether Season 3 had indeed been cancelled. With rising tension among fans and viewers, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has finally revealed that there was no tension among the ranks, and Episode 2 is still on the way.

I get scared that this shows getting so big that it's not gunna be enjoyable for you guys to make anymore. Hope that's not the case ofc. — goodbye moonman (@OkamiCosplay) June 24, 2017

Although Dan Harmon went on a Twitter tangent to explain the inner workings of the writing team and the art department, Harmon's first and foremost complaint was directed towards articles that were ruining fan's hopes for season 3. This was brought to light when Dan Harmon cited his concerns by tweeting about a false report.

I am so fascinated and confused about how these rumor campaigns start, are they organic or does someone profit? https://t.co/4InnY00qgb — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) June 23, 2017

Although the site concluded with an ambiguous statement that it is all merely speculative, there was a frequent mention of a "feud" between Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon that has led to the show's debacle. As the report of the fallout between the creators was clearly backdated, it was the opening lines of Inquisitr that must have urged Harmon to explain himself,

It’s a very sad prospect that Rick and Morty, one of the most beloved TV shows among the internet crowd, may be over for good, never to even release a third season. Still, that’s what some sources are saying may be the case, and the actions of Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon suggest it may be true.

In a similar vein, Korea Portal and Christian Post reported that the massive delay between Episode 1 and 2 must be a telling sign that Season 3 has indeed been cancelled,

"Adult Swim surprised fans when it aired the first episode of series' third installment. However, new reports are claiming that "Rick and Morty" Season 3 could possibly face cancellation after co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland had been reportedly been fighting." "There is also the possibility that the show has already been cancelled and that the April Fool’s premiere could be the creator’s cryptic way of saying thank you. While this could be a hard pill to swallow, it could explain the months-long delay of the show."

However, to make things crystal clear for his fans, Harmon went on a 26-tweet-long message, ensuring that everything is on track and the delay was because it took too long to write Season 3.

Dan Harmon Tweets To Ensure Fans That Season 3 Is On Its Way

It is rare to see the creator of a world famous show keeping in touch with his fans while recovering from a hangover, but Dan Harmon has shown us how it's done. Following his tweet to address the rumors surrounding Season 3 of Rick and Morty, Harmon managed to cover other concerns in the minds of his fans:

A hungover thread where I address Rick and Morty devotees because I feel bad for any fan worrying about any show-threatening issue: — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) June 24, 2017

Justin and I are very regretful about the season taking way too long. I want to explain "what happened" because it's way less dramatic than you might ever imagine. Post internet TV audiences are so used to finding out there's an intriguing/confusing/intense reason 4 delays and Christ knows if you've ever seen MY name on the internet I've only got myself to blame for an association with intrigue/confusion/drama. But the truth in this case is so very boring. I will put it to you as objectively as I can, though we aren't talking about an auto plant, the reason S3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was S3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than S2 or S1. It's a common yet odd phenomenon. Tail-chasing, perfectionism, overthinking? One prob is that any description you pick for it s going to have a falseness. If I say "we overthought" someone else could say "well, no, we thought the right amount," it's like talking about religion or something. It feels I think, to writers, sacreligious and ineffective to open the creative process and poke and label. But don't worry about the content, because, the reason overthought slows you down is, you just do way more versions of stuff than needed. You usually end up back where you started. So as far as I can tell, although I'm too close to it, it's just another good season of RAM that took way too fucking long to write because it just seems like the same stuff that took way less time to write. That's it. Boring answer. As I speak, more articles are coming out about me and Justin fighting. Because it's a less boring reason for a season to take long, and because I'm Dan Harmon, so it's a smart fucking first guess, it just happens to be hilariously not true even in the slightest. If you do know of me at all you know that if Justin and I HAD ever fought, not only wouldn't we be able to keep it secret, we'd be all too eager to share it with you. Also, that's not what would make the show slow down! Fighting probably would have been a good idea, it might have sped us up.

After airing his concerns regarding the untimeliness of the tweet, Harmon explained that the delay was indeed a mistake and also a learning curve for his team.

Rick and Morty has been a hit for its attention to detail and witty humor, so it's great to hear that this will continue to be the show's focus. Although Dan Harmon's tweets didn't indicate a definite date for the rest of the season to air, fans can take his word that the creators will be delivering something schwifty this summer.

(Source: Dan Harmon Twitter)