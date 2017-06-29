There comes a time in everyone's life where it's just necessary to step away from your reality and delve into some quality entertainment. For some that means a book or a relaxing movie, and for others that means jumping into the mind-boggling world of #RickAndMorty. Dan Harmon's wildly successful animated series has been off the air for a while since the Season 2 finale. And much like its storylines, knowing what exactly was going on with the show's third season has been a rollercoaster ride full of craziness and confusion.

Granted, back in April, Adult Swim released the season's first episode on April Fool's, but other than that, there's been a big question mark over the prospect of getting our favorite mismatched duo of adventurers back on the small screen. Fortunately that's not the case anymore, because #AdultSwim just released the first trailer for Season 3.

No, this isn't a drill. Check it out:

We've seen these guys enter someone's darkest dreams, survive a head-on encounter with a face-hugger, and even lay waste to an entire civilization in one dimension before going to live in another one, and then burying their own alternate corpses to blend in. Yet this trailer sells us on the season getting much darker. I mean, they travel to Mad Max's Wasteland.

Aside from that, we also have an official episode count and a release date. The third season will premiere on July 30 (as revealed by the show's official Twitter account) and will consist of 10 episodes.

JULY 30. — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) June 30, 2017

As to what exactly made them take this long to announce the third season, #DanHarmon revealed –– during a recent livestream on Adult Swim's website –– they had taken their time with the writing, which means the show's being animated right now:

“When you ask us 'Where’s season three?' and I say that they’re drawing it, I literally mean that we took too long writing it and now they’re drawing it."

Keep in mind, darkest doesn't mean last, though. Despite rumors of tension behind the scenes, during that same livestream, Harmon also hinted at the creative minds behind the show already working on a fourth season.

He was quick to backtrack on his comments:

"Not to say that there's a four. There’s a PR person who is freaking out right now. Yeah let's get real honest. We have 10 episodes."

However, it's fairly clear that #RickAndMortySeason3 isn't the last we'll see of Rick and Morty. So yeah, we still have plenty of adventures left for them. Don't forget to tune in when the duo returns for a third batch of adventures on July 30, 2017.

What do you think about the first trailer for Rick and Morty Season 3? Let me know in the comments!