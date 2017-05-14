The adeventures of Rick and Morty would leave the average person weeping in a corner. They've battled gigantic monsters in other dimensions, faced a trans-dimensional time council (somehow leaving it penniless), and have even escaped a world full of mutated people.

All those situations pale in comparison to their greatest challenge yet: surviving an encounter with the xenomorph that has decimated unfortunate folks for decades in the Alien franchise. With #AlienCovenant just around the corner, the most head-spinning crossover in Rick and Morty's history has come to pass.

Aliens Vs. Rick And Morty

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have partnered with 20th Century Fox to promote the latest installment in the Alien franchise, and the result is the #RickAndMorty crossover most of us never even dreamed of, but weirdly needed.

See it for yourself:

The video starts off as a couple of the Alien movies do: with our two time-traveling characters receiving a distress signal that leads them to a ship. There, Rick is surprised by a facehugger, the egg-laying stage of the alien life cycle.

Surprisingly, the usually-tough alien dies mere seconds after being attached to his face. All the booze and drugs we've watched Rick pour into his face for two seasons pay off in an unexpected way: his blood is too toxic for the alien.

Just how toxic would Rick's blood have to be in order to fatally intoxicate a creature like this? Yeah, the creature with acid for blood is taken out by the scientist with booze in his veins. Actually, some questions are better left unanswered.

The only thing I'm concerned about is Rick's immediate future. The Facehugger died pretty quickly, but we've seen the creatures impregnate their targets in mere seconds in past films. Judging by the time it spent attached to Rick's face, something serious could be going on.

Since #RickAndMorty are no strangers to alternate realities and time travel, this scary situation could be fixed in the blink of an eye. If you can't wait to be terrorized by Xenomorphs, Alien: Covenant hits theaters on May 19, 2017.

What did you think about Rick and Morty's Alien adventure? Let me know in the comments!