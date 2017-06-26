After the success of The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, it's no wonder that Ricky Martin jumped at the chance to star in its successor, Gianni, which is based around the assassination of fashion mogul Gianni Versace. Yet hype of course isn't the sole reason he wanted to be involved in the project; it's also because he feels this is an important story that needs to be discussed at length in the mainstream.

In an interview with EW, the Puerto Rican singer discussed themes within the upcoming #AmericanCrimeStory #TV show, of homophobia, acceptance and love, which are tackled primarily between Gianni and the character he plays, the designer's long term love, Antonio D'Amico:

“It’s a story that needs to be told. We’re going to go mainstream with a story that talks about homophobia, that talks about hate, that talks about indifference. I feel humbled. It’s so raw and honest and so dramatic and sad. But at the same time you show the love of Gianni and Antonio and 15 years of struggling, fighting. It’s something that I really wanted to be loud about.”

Of course, the project holds a significance for #RickyMartin as it marks the first role he's taken on portraying a gay man since coming out himself back in 2010:

“It is special because I am speaking on behalf of a lot of people that can’t be heard. There was a scene where Gianni is weak and almost falling on the beach and I touch him and he goes, ‘Don’t touch me! Paparazzi!’ You don’t understand. That took me back to eight years ago when I was in the closet and it just moved me.”

And that's not the only first for Martin on the show, either. This role also called for his first ever on-screen sex scene — talk about livin' la vida loca! For a man who so clearly oozes sex appeal, though, it's unsurprising that the experience was fairly breezy:

“I thought I was going to be more uncomfortable. The exhibitionism kicked in for a moment and all of a sudden I was naked in bed in front of 20 people from the crew and another actor I met that same day. I was not nervous at all. On the contrary, I was ready to do what needed to be done.”

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story airs in 2018.

Are you excited to see Ricky Martin in action?

(Source: EW)