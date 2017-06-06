It's 2017 and people still really care about how much celebrities weigh. The most recent celeb caught in the crosshairs of the body police is reigning pop kween Rihanna, who was dragged by some dudebro article which claimed the artist's supposed weight gain would make "being fat" a "hot new trend."

A couple of weeks ago trash sports website Barstool came for #Rihanna with an article titled "Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?" which blasted the singer's apparent weight gain with super classy comments such as "enjoying that good room service a bit too long," and suggesting that Rihanna would influence a generation where "all the hottest girls look like the humans in Wall-E. And just in time for summer too." Ugh.

literally every outlet has a writer shitting on Barstool Sports over that Rihanna tweet. pic.twitter.com/uQ9xqgSxmo — Alex Danger Thomas (@Alex_Thomas_01) May 30, 2017

The website have since taken down the article and suspended the author with a faux-apology. The owner claimed that "lots of feminists not happy about it" but that it was taken down because it "wasn't funny enough." Here is the garbage "apology" in full (via Cosmopolitan):

To be honest I don’t think the blog was as bad as many are making it out to be, but I’ll tell you this. It wasn’t that funny either and I could have told you with absolute certainty that feminists would hate it and use it as an example of “there goes Barstool being Barstool again”. There are just certain topics that you better nail if you’re gonna write about them because you know they are hot button issues for us. So if you’re gonna blog about Rihanna gaining weight you better be funny as fuck and you better make it bullet proof. This line right here? "A world of ladies shaped like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she’s in a sumo suit." Well that’s neither.

Obviously it's not just "feminists who can't take a joke" that were concerned about the trite misogyny spewed in the article, but sane people who realise that bodies come in all shapes and sizes and that the impossible standard of beauty demanded of women — and celebrities — is unachievable, damaging and complete bullshit.

While the backlash against the article was raging on #Twitter, Rihanna herself kept quiet until yesterday, when she took to Instagram with a with an on-point Gucci Mane meme which sums up everything we love about the star:

The post featured Gucci Mane and was captioned with a faux-crying emoji, deftly getting her point across that she literally does not have time for your fat-shaming nonsense. As per usual, Rihanna shuts down her haters in a single post, because who has time for non-websites like Barstool anyway? Inspiring.

In recent weeks Rih hasn't been the only one to feel the wrath of the body-shamers. Ariel Winter came under fire for a bikini pic she posted on memorial day, while Chloe Grace Moritz's new animated movie Red Shoes And The Seven Dwarfs' marketing campaign further underlined Hollywood's short sightedness when it comes to size diversity onscreen. It's a sorry state of affairs that empowered one dudebro to think it was okay to write such a vile article, and why powerful women like Rihanna feel the need to keep responding.

