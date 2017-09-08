Sweet Rhi is on a roll this year, what with receiving the Harvard Humanitarian Award, making us go "wild, wild, wild" with her latest tune this summer, telling Diplo he was a bit of a prick, performing in #Valerian and transforming our beauty routine with her cult Fenty Beauty shimmer stix. And now, she's giving us all the laughs in her latest cover story for Elle.

Interviewed by some of her most A-list buddies — including Tyra Banks, Zac Posen, Eminem, Laverne Cox and Pharrell Williams — the Wild Thoughts goddess answered some questions fans have been dying to ask since she sent out that sexy "SOS" back in the day.

As well as recalling what the craziest thing she's ever done for beauty was (FIY, it's wearing a corset) and admitting she's taking advantage of her "titties" before they drop south with risky fashion choices, #Rihanna also made a naughty joke about the time she lost her virginity.

When magician David Copperfield asked her where she would go if he could make her disappear and re-appear anywhere in the world, at any given time, she replied:

"Ten minutes before I lost my virginity…and I'm holding you to that offer. LOL."

Although this may be the first time that Rihanna has spoken about losing her V-card, she has previously shared what went down when she had her first kiss. And unfortunately, we can't really say we're particularly envious of the experience either. Speaking to Rolling Stone back in 2011, she said:

"My first kiss was in high school, and it was the worst thing ever. He pretty much dumped his entire saliva glands into my mouth. It traumatized me. I didn't kiss for, like, ever."

All in all, despite the fact that she is ultimate #humangoals in every respect, it's comforting to know that — just like us mere mortals — Bad Gal's love life also struggled to get off to a good start.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you wish you were Rihanna?

(Source: Elle, Rolling Stone)