Archie's finely chiseled abs may have cast a spell over Riverdale's residents and viewers alike, but there's one character from the comics who may usurp the redhead's allure with a magic all of her own...

That's right, guys. After rumors of Sabrina's involvement surprised Riverdale fans a few weeks back, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed that the teenage witch could appear on the show much earlier than we were first led to believe.

Speaking to The Wrap about a potential appearance from Sabrina, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that:

“We could [see her in Season 1]. As I say, never say never, but it’s certainly within the realm of possibility.”

The problem, of course, is that Sabrina's supernatural gifts are integral to her character. Riverdale may have positioned itself as a Lynchian-style murder mystery, but it's one that is ultimately set in a reality not too dissimilar to our own, with nary a talking cat in sight.

However, during this same interview, Aguirre-Sacasa came up with a surprisingly impressive theory on how the worlds of Sabrina and Riverdale could meet:

“The one thing that’s tricky is, there will always be a genre, mystery element to this show, but it’s hard to introduce a supernatural element. I think there’s a way to introduce Sabrina in a way that’s not supernatural, but she is, she’s a witch … As dark as Riverdale is, the vision for Sabrina is even darker. Riverdale is on one side of the Sweetwater River and Greendale, where Sabrina lives, is on the other."

Fans who lament the idea of removing both Sabrina's magic and her bubblegum personality must concede that this approach just wouldn't work within the world of Riverdale. However, Aguirre-Sacasa does go on to suggest that there's still scope for a supernatural version of the character to appear somewhere later down the line:

"There’s sort of that mythic idea that on one side of the river there’s one reality and on the other side of the river there’s another reality. So who knows? But yeah, there’s definitely a universe where Sabrina pops up in Riverdale, or there’s a version of Sabrina that exists in her own witchy bubble.”

Did Sabrina use her broomstick to fly over the river on that fateful morning and shoot Jason Blossom in the head? Obviously not, but then again, Riverdale is a show where Betty doesn't realize how hot she is, so anything could happen.

While this may not be the first time that Aguirre-Sacasa has hinted at Sabrina's involvement on Riverdale, this new spin holds real potential, suggesting that the likes of Archie and Jughead will encounter the teenage witch before the show's first season ends. Now it's just a matter of time before Riverdale throws zombies into the mix, adapting the cult favorite comic Afterlife With Archie just in time for Halloween... right?

