Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been teasing that Sabrina will cast her spell over Riverdale for some time now, hinting that the Teenage Witch could even appear by the end of Season 1. While we were admittedly entranced by Archie's abs, fans who watched all thirteen episodes were still disappointed by the distinct lack of actual magic seen in the show's opening season. However, those of you who are well-versed in the dark arts may have spotted a strange connection that Sabrina shares with Jughead's Dad in... ahem, jail.

Did You Spot This Sabrina Easter Egg In The Season 1 Finale of Riverdale?

In the final episode of Riverdale, Season 1, eagle-eyed fans noticed an Easter Egg that can be seen around the 4 second mark in the promo below:

Yes, we are talking about the scene where FP Jones is sitting in his cell and no, Sabrina didn't cast an invisibility spell to hang out with Jughead's Dad on the down-low.

Notice the comic book that FP rolls up in the opening montage of 'Chapter 13: The Sweet Hereafter'? Redditor Aquatic Foxes did some sleuthing and discovered that the funny book in question just so happens to be Chilling Adventures In Sorcery #1, a story told by none other than Sabrina herself.

Chilling Adventures In Sorcery [Credit: Archie Comics]

While we're yet to see Sabrina appear in the flesh, this Easter Egg marks the first official appearance of the Teenage Witch on Riverdale. This is undoubtedly exciting news for those of us longing to see Sabrina — and sassy cat Salem — return to our screens, but the cameo does raise a few questions too.

First of all, does this mean that Archie Comics officially exist in Riverdale? This would mean that the likes of Betty and Veronica have managed to keep their comic book fame secret from everyone else at Riverdale High this whole time. Not even Sabrina's magic could make that work. Regardless though, there's another question that's far more pressing.

Why Didn't Sabrina Appear In Season 1 Of Riverdale?

Show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa may have teased us in the past, but it turns out that he had a valid reason for keeping Sabrina's zany spells away from Riverdale in Season 1.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Aguirre-Sacasa explained that:

“There’s no secret that I love that character, and that that character is a huge part of the Archie universe. The truth is, we did talk a lot about introducing Sabrina, but she’s such an important character and it’s such a big idea to introduce the supernatural into a natural world that honestly when we got to the finale — it was before that, it was maybe a couple of months before that — we kind of realized that there was so much stuff to play that if we introduced Sabrina, it would kind of overshadow everything that we had planned."

In between shootings and suicide, it's safe to say that there wouldn't have been much time for Sabrina's shenanigans in the Season 1 finale. However, that's not to say that a darker version of Spellman won't eventually appear in Season 2. Now that Jughead's canine buddy Hot Dog has appeared on the show, it's only a matter of time before Sabrina accidentally turns him into the undead, kickstarting a zombie apocalypse in Riverdale. Either that or Aunt Zelda grounds Sabrina because she keeps making goo-goo eyes at topless Archie.

Poll Will Sabrina start the zombie apocalypse in Season 2 of Riverdale? Yes, they've hinted that Season 2 will take a supernatural turn for the longest time

No, that's a step too far for Riverdale

(Source: Comicbook.com. Poll Image Credit: The CW)