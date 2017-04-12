After months of obsessing over who killed Jason Blossom, it's now been confirmed that a second character will also die before Season 2 of Riverdale begins — but who will it be?

#Riverdale star Luke Perry first started the second death rumors at WonderCon when he revealed that someone disreputable is set to join Jason in the morgue, someone who supposedly deserves to die. EW then confirmed this week that executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will include a second death on the show before Season 1 ends:

“Yes, there is truth to that rumor. If the rumored death happens, it would go to set up season 2.”

Riverdale [Credit: The CW]

Stay "hashtag Riverdale strong" as we break down who could be the second character to die on the show, paving the way for a whole new mystery and maybe even some zombies (!?) in Season 2.

Will Miss Grundy Die?

Riverdale [Credit: The CW]

Archie may have been a huge fan of her teaching "practice," but Miss Grundy certainly made a few enemies when her illegal relationship with Andrews was revealed. However, the sexual predator decided to skip town as soon as she had the chance, so it seems more likely that Miss Grundy will continue to make sweet music with other underage students in a new school instead.

Will Clifford Blossom Die?

Riverdale [Credit: The CW]

Hiram Lodge has ruffled more than just a few feathers in the town of Riverdale thanks to his criminal shenanigans, but his death would have little impact on viewers, as we still haven't even met Veronica's father in person yet. It's far more likely that Clifford Blossom will bite the bullet instead. After all, Cheryl's father has also hurt the townsfolk with his cruel take on business, and his character has taken a far more prominent role in recent episodes. The death of the Blossom patriarch would topple their empire completely, creating a power vacuum that could hold huge repercussions for Season 2.

Will Joaquin Die?

Riverdale [Credit: The CW]

At first, we were left rather charmed by Kevin Keller's steamy affair with bad boy Joaquin. However, once we learned that the teenage Serpent was lying to manipulate the adorable Sheriff's son, it became clear that the star-crossed lovers were destined for misery. Joaquin's gang membership also implies that the young Serpent has committed more questionable deeds in the past, so one could argue that if he does die, his death would be deserved. Let's not forget that the Serpents wouldn't take the loss of Joaquin lightly, potentially setting up further conflict in Season 2.

Will Hal Cooper Die?

Riverdale [Credit: The CW]

After discovering that Hal Cooper tried to force his daughter Polly to have an abortion, not even his own wife could stand seeing his face around town. We wouldn't be surprised then if Betty's father receives his just desserts by the time that the Season 1 finale hits. After all, the man has even been kicked out of his own home and now that he's become estranged from his family too, what else does Hal have to live for?

Will Jughead Die... And Come Back To Life As A Zombie?

Riverdale [Credit: The CW]

You've probably heard this idea by now, but bear with us as we bring the horrific fan theory to life once more! Rumors suggest that Sabrina will appear on Riverdale by the end of Season 1, resurrecting Jughead's dead dog and thereby starting the zombie apocalypse. Guess who dies first and becomes the lead zombie? That's right, guys. It's Jugdead.

As insane as that sounds, but there's a surprising amount of evidence out there which suggests that Season 2 of Riverdale could draw inspiration from the horror comic book Afterlife With Archie.

Afterlife With Archie [Credit: Archie Comics]

In the last few days alone, there's been more talk of how the Season 1 finale could lead to a far darker tone in Season 2 of Riverdale, hinting that the zombie fan theory could turn out to be true. Show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently discussed the Season 1 finale with EW, teasing that it'll include the show’s "biggest set piece by far":

“It has all the different elements that are great about the show combined into one, meaning there’s music in it, there’s romance, there’s suspense and horror. It’s kind of like the ultimate Riverdale episode.”

What says "suspense and horror" quite like a zombie apocalypse?!

Still don't believe us? During a recent Reddit AMA, Jughead actor Cole Sprouse confirmed that Season 2 of Riverdale will place far more emphasis on the "dark" and "weird" genre elements of the show. Does this refer to Cheryl's dream of a zombified Jason?

Cole Sprouse AMA [Credit: Reddit]

If this is all true, then it looks like Jughead could be the one set to die by the end of the Season 1 finale. Of course, Cole Sprouse is one of the show's most popular characters, but that's why this approach would be so ingenious. As a zombie, Jughead could continue to play a pivotal role in Season 2 of Riverdale, swapping out his love of burger meat for people meat.

Check out 'Riverdale's gothic horror in the clip below:

Everyone's favorite f**kboi, Archie Andrews, is undoubtedly safe, but if Riverdale dives into the comics for inspiration, then there's a slim chance that Jughead could soon join the ranks of the undead... Who deserves to die more than the guy who kickstarts a zombie apocalypse, right?

