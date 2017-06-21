Benedict Cumberbatch won hearts worldwide as #DoctorStrange last year and is all set to show off his magic in the MCU once again in next year's Avengers: Infinity War. Although we knew that Cumberbatch had joined the party, with the Russo Brothers showing off the massive cast on Instagram, there was no official confirmation about whether the actor had started filming his scenes.

However, Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. just confirmed that the doctor is in. He shared picture of himself having lunch on the set of Infinity War with #BenedictCumberbatch, as well as #MarkRuffalo and #BenedictWong on Instagram.

Seeing #RobertDowneyJr. and Benedict Cumberbatch together would certainly excite all the Sherlock fans out there, as both the actors have played Sherlock Holmes before. But their #MCU counterparts, Dr. Stephen Strange and Tony Stark, are very similar, too. Stark and Strange have a long and storied history in the comics, but there's one particular interaction from the comics between the two that fans have wanted to see in live-action for a long time —Facial Hair Bros! Whether we actually get to see this play out on the big-screen remains to be seen.

Tony Stark having lunch with his "science bro" Bruce Banner and "facial hair bro" Doctor Strange reminds me of one particular scene from the first #Avengers movie.

Will we see something similar in #InfinityWar? Hard to say. But at least we know now that the actors are keeping their facial hair on-point and ready to step in should an epic high-five be necessary.

Do you think we'll get a reference to the Facial Hair Bros in Avengers: Infinity War? Let me know in the comments section down below.