Recent statements made by Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. about his eventual plans to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have some fans worried about what this means for the future of the MCU, especially since Iron Man has been a key part of the MCU since the very beginning. Speaking to News.com.au, Robert explains his future plans within the MCU as:

“Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

Misconceptions about the statement started to overflow the web almost immediately, similar to what happened with Jon Watts about how they are dealing with Spider-Man's Spider-Sense in Spider-Man: Homecoming. People were even going as far to say that he won't be in Avengers 4, which is exceedingly ridiculous, considering he is already confirmed and currently in the middle of filming for Avengers 4. Hence, we can expect to see him for a quite a while longer in the MCU. Scratch that, we will see him for much longer in the MCU, and today I will explain why Robert Downey Jr. isn't giving up his MCU ticket just quite yet.

No One Dons The Suit Quite Like RDJ

'Avengers' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Nowadays, when people hear "Tony Stark," they associate the character with the face of Robert Downey Jr., and honestly, I can't imagine anyone filling the role as The Invincible Iron Man other than RDJ. His performance as the "genius, playboy, billionaire, philanthropist" is nearly perfect.

Replacing RDJ with another actor would be like Fox replacing Hugh Jackman for the iconic character Wolverine — it just wouldn't work out. I mean, Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for 17 years before retiring, yet nobody was ready to see him go. Seventeen years without a single complaint about his role as the Wolverine. So, you have to take into consideration that when RDJ says "before it's embarrassing," that can be a very long time from now.

Iron Man 4 Is Still Happening

While a great many believe there isn't much left in Tony Stark's story to be told, there equally as many who believe the exact opposite. According to Robert Downey Jr. and Captain America: Civil War, there is still much left to explore with the character. In Captain America: Civil War, we find out that Winter Soldier assassinated Tony's parents, and the car "accident" his parents had — that was known about since Iron Man 2 — was certainly no accident. This was definitely my favorite retcon in the MCU, right next to finding out Peter Parker was in Iron Man 2; this one just gave a lot more detail and connection to the MCU as a whole.

'Captain America: Civil War' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

In addition, RDJ spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show two years ago, claiming that a fourth sequel was, in fact, in the works after all. For someone who's used to keeping Marvel secrets, you'd think it would be easy by now for him to contain spoilers in front of people. However, when questioned about whether an Iron Man 4 would happen or not, RDJ replied:

"I know there's going to be a bunch more Marvel movies. And they have big ideas of how to do it best and we're in the middle of negotiation.."

With RDJ wearing an obviously untruthful face, Ellen continued to question him until he finally gave the people the true answer, saying:

"Okay, yes!"

If that wasn't enough, RDJ continued on about how Mel Gibson could possibly direct, and if Marvel Studios is talking director, that means we are most likely going to see the film.

"It was an offhanded remark to a journalist and friend. I have other projects in mind for Mel and I - sooner than later the Marvel Roster will be made public and all questions will be answered."

So, there you have it — Iron Man 4 will indeed happen. Obviously, the film will have to be in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with a few other confirmed Phase 4 films.

