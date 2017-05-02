So far, sadly, there's been very little to go on when it comes to the official information front regarding #AvengersInfinityWar. In fact, we've only gotten one featurette, released to commemorate the movie's beginning of production.

And that makes sense, naturally. The movie won't even be in theaters for another year; nothing's even finished yet to show us. But #Marvel has partnered with Omaze for the organization's Random Act Funding. To announce the partnership, both companies released a second Infinity War set video, revealing a slew of cool new prizes for anyone donating to their initiative:

The video itself is a bit short when it comes to information on the movie, but that doesn't mean there are a few details to pick up on and speculate over. So let's do just that...

Tom Holland's CGI Suit

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Ever since the first behind-the-scenes Infinity War video came out, fans have speculated about Tom Holland's motion capture suit. #SpiderMan was a largely digital creation in Civil War, but a practical costume has since been built for the superhero, which made many wonder whether the wall-crawler would get a costume update in the upcoming epic. Maybe even—dare we say it—the Iron Spider suit?

The video offers a cool picture that could potentially validate those theories. Near the beginning of it, the film's cast and crew get together, and #TomHolland is at the center, sporting a complete motion capture suit:

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Of course, there's still a chance that the suit is simply to create Spidey's intricate costume in a not so practical situation (say, for example, space). But if we look back at #ChrisPratt, Robert Downey, Jr. and Tom Holland together on set, Pratt was wearing his practical Star-Lord outfit. And in fact, his body double can be seen to the right, wearing the same costume.

Does that mean Spidey is indeed getting a new costume next year? Either the black suit or a space suit designed by Tony Stark to safely (you know, relatively) take on Thanos? It's completely possible.

Tony Stark And The World Have Seen Better Days

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Perhaps the aspect that stands out the most from this behind-the-scenes footage is #RobertDowneyJr.'s battered appearance. It's not uncommon to see Tony Stark with a bloody face after a bout in his armor. But there's a moment that deserves highlighting:

[Credit: Marve Studios/Omaze]

Looks like Tony has received quite a beating courtesy of either Thanos, his affiliates or an event triggered by them. As you can see, it's not only evident that his face has seen much better days, but his clothes are tattered and burned. Now, there's no way of telling for sure whether this look is thanks to the Mad Titan, but given the things that will be going down in Infinity War, we're going to assume it was him.

It will be incredibly exciting to see Tony Stark square off against Thanos and maybe even his Black Order. There's something really special about the notion of the character that started the #MarvelCinematicUniverse coming face-to-face with one of the biggest cosmic threats out there.

Getting these little teases, especially for a movie that's been a decade in the making, is amazing. But beneath all the excitement, let's remember that this video was made to support a charity. So please, if you can, visit Omaze to learn how you can contribute. By doing that, you would enter the chance to win any of these really cool #InfinityWar prizes:

