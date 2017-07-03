Spider-Man: Homecoming introduces Tony Stark as a mentor to a 15-year-old Peter Parker, who is simultaneously developing into the man he wants to be and coming into his own as a hero. And it seems as though Robert Downey Jr. couldn't have asked for a better protege, telling News Corp Australia that Tom Holland, the young actor tasked with holding his own as Spider-Man opposite RDJ, is just "a really good dude"—just as you'd expect from Peter Parker.

Downey admitted that he doesn't intend to pass down veteran wisdom to the new webslinger, as Downey has poor memories of his own schooling as he entered Hollywood. Yet Downey, who is considered the patriarch of #Marvel's film universe, believes in Holland's abilities:

"Tom is the perfect man for the job. He's enthusiastic, bright and gifted, a very physically talented guy by virtue of his dance and acrobatic background. He has just the right combination of elements required to bring a new take on the character"

#TomHolland is following in the footsteps of Tobey Maquire in Sam Raimi's trilogy of Spider-Man films, and Andrew Garfield in Mark Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man films. And based on initial reviews as well as the high praise from RDJ, it appears that Holland has a bright future as the beloved wall-crawler.

By now we all know that #SpiderManHomecoming is the reboot of Peter Parker's story within the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Holland was cast as our next friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, there were mixed emotions but fans of the superhero were willing to give the casting a chance since Marvel was teaming up with Sony to incorporate the character into the #MCU while Sony would work on creating a spinoff Spider-Man universe.

After the events with the Avengers, in Captain America: Civil War, Peter returns home to live with his Aunt May to find balance between his normal daily routine while trying to prove that he's more than just an ordinary hero. #SpiderMan aspires to be more, and under the watchful eye of Tony Stark - Peter faces his greatest test so far as everything he holds dear is threatened by the evil Vulture. Luckily, as #RobertDowneyJr says, the kid is more than able to hold his own and is sure to become the definitive Spidey for a new generation.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017.