Okay, Twilighters, let's all take a collective breath and then breathe a sigh of relief. We came seriously close to having a different actor as Edward Cullen. Can you even imagine another Edward? After #Twilight, Robert Pattinson was THE Edward Cullen for us, but he admits that his intensity almost got him fired from portraying the sparkly vampire we all know and love.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Pattinson says things got to the point where his agents had to go to the Twilight set to straighten the rebellious 22-year-old out. Speaking about the incident, Pattinson said:

"I was determined to make it so serious. I was fighting with everybody in control all the time… to the point where I almost got fired."

Now, Pattinson looks back on his time on the five movies fondly, calling working on Twilight "an amazing luxury" and adds that it was "amazing luck, as well, just to have fallen into it with a group of people I worked on it with."

Fortunately for us, Pattinson's talk with his agents did the trick, and we got to keep the only #EdwardCullen we've known. And Pattinson has even admitted that he has some interest in taking on the role again.

For Twilighters, Robert Pattinson is Edward Cullen; no other actor could embody Stephenie Meyer's creation the same way. The movies wouldn't have been the same without him, especially these scenes:

1. So The Lion Fell In Love With The Lamb — 'Twilight'

This is one of the most, if not the most, iconic scenes in the Twilight franchise. It's the moment when Bella and Edward realize they're in love with one another. When Edward tells Bella she has no idea how long he's waited for her, the words pack an emotional punch. This is the point in the film where Edward realizes he isn't in charge of his life anymore, not as long as Bella owns his heart. And Robert Pattinson drew viewers in with the right amount of hope, pathos, and fear.

2. You'll Always Be My Bella — 'Twilight: Eclipse'

Edward tries to convince Bella not to become a vampire many times throughout the franchise, but this one scene takes it to a new level. He believes having her with him as a vampire is selfish because it takes away the human life she could have, and he reassures her that, no matter what, she'll always be his Bella. It's another moment where fans wonder if this type of man really exists.

3. He Likes The Sound Of Your Voice — 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Part 1'

Edward's been angry at Bella for choosing to keep the baby even when it's killing her. But, all it takes is for Edward to hear the baby's thoughts for him to change his mind, and Pattinson delivers the shock and awe of realizing Bella is carrying a child... his child.

Do you think Twilight would have been the same without Robert Pattinson?

(Source: The New York Times)