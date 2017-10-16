Just after Robert Pattinson released a self-styled avant-garde photoshoot that convinced me he was destined to be with the exquisitely fashionable FKA Twigs forever, the pair have only gone and called off their engagement.

According to the British tabloid The Sun, #RobertPattinson decided to call off his impending nuptials with Twigs (real name Tahlia Barnett) after the couple "grew apart" over the past few months.

The newspaper reports that a source close to close the couple spilled that, although there is still a lot of love and respect between Rob and Twigs, they have realized they can no longer move forward as a couple:

“They were almost inseparable for their first two years together. But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together. Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple."

While the information coughed up by gossip rags and "anonymous sources" should obviously be taken with a heady pinch of salt, a split does seem to fit with the narrative of Rob and Twigs's relationship over the past few months.

The pair are both fiercely private about their relationship (which is totally understandable after all that Rob has been through), so we don't have an enormous amount to go by, but here are the tiny clues that hint the split could indeed be real.

That Time When Twigs Was Spotted Sans Engagement Ring

FKA Twigs has been mega-busy working on her second album — a successor to the masterful LP1 which she released when she first started dating Rob.

Creating and promoting the album has involved a large amount of travel, and FKA Twigs was recently snapped in Ibiza without her engagement ring. Whereas this could be styling for a photoshoot or music video, it could also be a subtle hint at the end for her and Rob.

When Rob Didn't Exactly Ooze Commitment With His 'Kind of Engaged' Comment

Before Twigs was photographed sans ring, Rob raised some eyebrows of his own when he commented that he was "kind of" engaged to the singer back in July 2017.

He did also praise Twigs in the same interview saying that "she’s super-talented and from a totally different world," but there is no doubting that him comments seemed to lack commitment.

Do think FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson have called of their engagement or is this all just gossip?

(Source: The Sun)