After five years playing vampire Edward Cullen in the blockbuster franchise, The Twilight Saga, Robert Pattinson has moved into more intense, serious roles, choosing parts in indie movies that showcase his abilities as an actor. And it seems to have paid off.

His latest movie, #GoodTime, just screened at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and the critics are raving about Pattinson's performance as a desperate bank robber trying to protect his mentally-handicapped brother. Check out the trailer for Good Time below:

#RobertPattinson was a top favorites to win Best Actor at Cannes, but he lost to Joaquin Phoenix for his performance in You Were Never Really Here. That hasn't stopped the positive reviews from rolling in for Pattinson, though.

Indiewire's Eric Kohn gave the movie an A- grade review while praising Pattinson:

“Pattinson provides the propulsive energy that makes the whole apparatus churn. Pushing beyond the muted roles for which he’s best known, the actor transforms into a vain, reckless character driven against impossible odds.”

Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson continues gives a similar thumbs-up to the performance:

“Pattinson is at bat again, and he appears to have connected with the ball… It’s a dream kind of role for an actor looking to be taken seriously — all muted and serious and streetwise—and Pattinson seizes the opportunity with understated confidence. It’s not a showy performance"

And The Wrap's Sam Fragoso gives the ultimate praise when comparing Pattinson to Robert Deniro:

"Pattinson delivers a manic, adrenalized performance in the vein of Robert DeNiro in Mean Streets, a film to which Good Time often pays homage.”

Pattinson has had his fair share of smaller projects since #TheTwilightSaga ended, but this is the first time he's received such effusive praise from the critics. This and the fact that the movie received a six-minute standing ovation after its Cannes screening may have catapulted Pattinson into Oscar territory.

Good Time will release in US theaters on August 22nd.

(Sources: Vanity Fair, Indiewire, and The Wrap)