Twilight shot him to superstardom back in 2008, but Robert Pattinson's more recent movie roles seem a world away from the teen vampire that made him famous. This is especially the case for his new indie movie Good Time, which just dropped its heart-thumping trailer and unveiled a very different — and more evolved — R-Patz.

The 31-year-old British heartthrob plays Constantine "Connie" Nikas, a downtrodden criminal from Queens whose brother is sent to Rikers Island prison after a bank robbery goes wrong. Connie, who feels responsible for his brother's capture, embarks on a dangerous mission to get him out, all while trying to evade the law himself.

'Good Time' Poster [Credit: A24]

Donning a darkened beard, died blonde locks, diamond earrings, and a thick New York accent, #GoodTime is another role that proves not only that Pattinson refuses to be typecast, but to also that he's serious about some weight into his acting resume. The film is his first of 2017, following his roles in 2016's historical adventure epic Lost City of Z and the drama/thriller The Childhood of a Leader. The former particularly showcases Pattinson's desire to be taken seriously by Hollywood — and they're listening.

Directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, the trailer is full of of color. Neon lights, close-up shots of Pattinson, and a moving soundtrack all add to the atmosphere.

Check out the trailer for Good Time below:

Here is the full official synopsis for Good Time:

Following the mind-bending HEAVEN KNOWS WHAT, celebrated filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie return to the mean streets of New York City with GOOD TIME, a hypnotic crime thriller that explores with bracing immediacy the tragic sway of family and fate. After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city’s underworld in an increasingly desperate—and dangerous—attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance. Anchored by a career-defining performance from Robert Pattinson, GOOD TIME is a psychotic symphony of propulsive intensity crafted by two of the most exciting young directors working today. Josh and Benny Safdie’s transcendent vision is an intoxicating portrait of desperation and destruction that will not be soon forgotten.

Good Time will premier at the Cannes Film Festival this month, and is already being considered for the Palme d'Or. Early hype surrounding #RobertPattinson's performance suggests that Good Time is one of the actors most powerful and moving roles yet. Oscar buzz, anyone?

Good Time will be released by indie darlings #A24 on August 11, 2017.