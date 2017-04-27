Out of the various DCEU films, Ezra Miller-led #TheFlash has been the one to hit the most speed bumps along the way to release. After various director losses, a page-one rewrite and getting pulled from Warner Bros. schedule, fans were left with the disappointing feeling that we would never get to see Barry Allen's solo outing in the ambitious superhero universe.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Get Out's Jordan Peele was approached about taking the reins of the project, but we've heard nothing about new developments, until today. According to a new rumor, the studio is setting its sights on a new director. The Screen Junkies News YouTube channel uploaded a video announcement.

In it, host Andy Signore reveals that several sources confirmed that none other than #RobertZemeckis (you know, the guy who did a little movie called Back to the Future) is in talks to direct the fastest man alive's film. According to Signore, Zemeckis' willingness to helm the picture comes from his love for the character.

"Apparently Zemeckis likes The Flash. He's a character he would actually like to work on."

As with any rumor, take this with a grain of salt. However, if this is true, it would be a great fit for a few reasons.

Zemeckis Would Be The Perfect Choice For The Film

The #BacktotheFuture franchise holds a special place in my heart—in many of our hearts, really. Robert Zemeckis managed to craft a sci-fi comedy that is welcoming and accessible to anyone. We fell in love with Marty and Doc from the very beginning thanks to the characters' development and the movie's atmosphere.

In the comics, Flash is the lighter side of the #DC Universe. While his stories can get dark (see the #New52 'Mob Rule' arc to get an idea of how much), despite his environment, Barry is a beacon of light who likes to handle things in an optimistic way, one who is often put in fun situations. As he's shown us with his past films, Zemeckis can find a nice balance with that tone to create a compelling narrative that's neither overly comedic nor too dark.

Of course, I can't talk about what a perfect director Zemeckis would be for the project without addressing his expertise in the subject of time travel. A great aspect from the BttF franchise was how it made the concept of time travel easy to understand and even, dare I say, somewhat plausible.

As fellow #comicbook geeks know, The Flash enjoys time-traveling quite a lot...even when it, goes, um, awry:

Can you imagine what Zemeckis could add to the mythology of the Speed Force?

The possibilities for what the director could bring to the table for Flash and the #DCEU are endless. Of course, this is an unconfirmed rumor, but I would be absolutely ecstatic if it ended up being true. With how the DCEU has been faltering in tone and structure, Robert Zemeckis could craft a movie that would pull the universe together and make audiences finally connect with the franchise.