It feels like only yesterday that we lost Robin Williams, one of the world's most beloved actors. However, with three years passing since he took his own life in 2014, now his last movie is finally getting a US release.

Robin's final movie was the sci-fi romcom Absolutely Anything — a movie in which he provided the voiceover for Dennis, a lovable dog who belongs to Neil, a secondary school teacher who is suddenly given the power to do absolutely anything he wants by an intergalactic alien council. Consequently, Neil, who is played by Simon Pegg, gives his dog Dennis the ability to speak — hence Robin's role in the movie.

Unfortunately, 'Absolutely Anything' Is Anything But Good

Unfortunately, Robin's final movie was by far his best. With an abysmal 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's safe to say that Absolutely Anything was pretty much absolutely anything but good. This is all the more distressing considering that alongside Robin and Simon, the cast included big names such as Underworld's Kate Beckinsale, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Rob Riggle, Eddie Izzard, Joanna Lumley and the Monty Python crew including Michael Palin, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam and John Cleese.

Robin's Wife & Children Are Still Coming To Terms With His Death

Three years since Robin's death, his wife and three children are still reeling from his decision to take his own life after suffering from depression and Diffuse Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) for years. In October last year, Robin's wife Susan Schneider Williams wrote a moving essay about Robin's struggle in the later years of his life, especially with LBD and having to watch himself deteriorate:

"Robin was losing his mind and he was aware of it. Can you imagine the pain he felt as he experienced himself disintegrating? And not from something he would ever know the name of, or understand? Neither he, nor anyone could stop it — no amount of intelligence or love could hold it back."

Like Her Father, Robin's Daughter Zelda Sought Solace In Her Work

Robin's daughter Zelda, an actress and scriptwriter, has had to deal with her grief more publicly than her fellow siblings purely because the nature of her profession puts her more in the public eye. However, in an interview with Chelsea Handler last year, Zelda revealed that the only place she found solace from her overwhelming grief was through her work. She told Chelsea:

"And so I just kept going, 'OK, well, today I’m going to get up and love what I do. And then tomorrow I’m going to wake up and be happy and love what I do. And then the next day…' because that’s all you can do.”