If you are a murderous and deceitful (fictional) President of the United States, it is easy to imagine that there isn't much that terrifies you. However, in the case of #KevinSpacey as Frank Underwood, there is one person who strikes fear into the hidden heart of the corrupt politician. For four seasons of #HouseofCards, we have watched #RobinWright rule the roost as the fiery Claire Underwood, Frank's career and bedroom opposition.

While Wright and Spacey make the perfect on-screen couple, it could be more than just their marriage that is in trouble. In a move that could bring the whole house of cards tumbling down, Wright may be set to walk from #Netflix's political powerhouse over unfair pay.

Wright Or Wrong

Speaking to The Edit, Wright is understandably furious over being hoodwinked by politics in both real and fictional life. The 51-year-old reports that she was told she would be receiving the same pay as her co-star, but later found out this was not the case:

"I was told that I was getting equal pay [to Kevin] and I believed them, and I found out recently that it's not true... so that's something to investigate. Claire and Francis are equivalent as far as their power, their union and the plot. I may not have as many scenes or words as Francis, but Claire doesn't need to verbalize as much."

Given that Wright is set to hit Hollywood as General Antiope in #WonderWoman and has a part in Blade Runner 2049, we can only assume that her career is set to get even bigger in the next few months. However, to put the icing on the cake, it might not just be House of Cards that loses the actress as this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back and forces her to leave acting altogether:

"I only want to direct. I don't want to be in front of the camera anymore. I've done it, I'm bored. I so appreciate [this career]. I've been doing it 30 years, but I love watching and helping other actors bring [their talent] to fruition. I was working with my daughter [Dylan Penn] last night because she has an audition for a TV show."

Undervalued As Underwood

Known for her roles in movies like Forrest Gump, Unbreakable, and now forever as Claire Underwood, Wright is the woman of the moment and a strong role model for the older actress. It certainly sounds like she is fed up with her acting career, but for Wright to quit now would be a terrible loss to the industry.

As for House of Cards, sure, Claire may be a bitch, but she is arguably the more likable of the duo. It is hard to imagine the show without her, but will she really quit? Ironically, Wright had previously spoken out about her fight for equal pay ahead of Season 4, reminding us that House of Cards has one of the most powerful female casts out there with the likes of her and Neve Campbell on board.

If Wright really does decide to walk, then killing off Claire would be one hell of a way to keep everyone talking. The UK version, which the show is based off, only lasted for three seasons and ended with the shock twist of Frank's assassination. It is unknown whether Netflix will go down the same route or swap in Claire's demise instead, but as we are hoisting the flag for Season 5, questions surrounding the show's eventual end are becoming more and more prevalent. Whatever happens, we will still have at least another 13 episodes of Claire and Frank's marital strife when Season 5 hits the streaming platform on May 30.

Check out the trailer for House of Cards Season 5 and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Can 'House of Cards' survive without Robin Wright? Yes - she is just a character

No way - give her her money!

It could carry on, but she deserves equal pay

