If this ever-changing world in which we're living makes you give in and cry... say live and let die.

Roger Moore, the legendary British actor who portrayed James Bond with a truly unparalleled sense of suave, has died aged 89 after a short battle with cancer.

As the English secret agent, Moore dispatched the coldness and ugly misogyny which had defined Sean Connery's portrayal in the 1960s, updating Bond with a sly sense of humor. Looking back, his 007 was equal parts charming and camp, never without a martini and a witty one-liner or sexual innuendo.

'Live And Let Die' [Credit: MGM]

Born in 1927, he attended the prestigious London acting school RADA with Lois Maxwell, who by coincidence would go on to star as Miss Moneypenny opposite Moore in all seven of his Bond adventures. He was also known for playing the skilled thief Simon Templar in The Saint, which ran on British TV from 1962 to 1969.

Moore's first Bond movie was also one of the most adventurous in the series, the blaxploitation-influenced Live And Let Die (1973). He returned six times, venturing into space in the ridiculous Moonraker (released during peak Star Wars fever) and facing off with Grace Jones and Christopher Walkens's memorably deranged bad guys in his final outing, A View To A Kill (1985).

Few actors in history have stayed with a franchise for so long, and for both his charity work (with UNICEF) and his impact on pop culture, Moore was awarded a knighthood by the Queen in 2003. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007, and was renowned for being as charming and grounded in real life as he was when seducing women as Bond. Wherever he went, he always had time for his fans.

Moore had three children, and his survived by his fourth wife, Kristina Tholstrup. He was less the spy who loved me than the spy we loved, and his legacy will live on.

