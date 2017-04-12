Star Wars fans can be intense. No, not all fans, but there's a definitely a few out there who tend to take their favorite franchise a little too seriously. For some, Star Wars is too sacred to be criticized, joked about or even looked at the wrong way.

But let's be honest: holding up that pedestal can be exhausting. Even the most die-hard, defensive, blinded-by-nerd-love fans have to step back and learn to laugh every once in a while.

Of course, no one does this better than Honest Trailers: the masters of picking a beloved movie and taking the absolute piss out of it. Thought Rogue One was the perfect #StarWars film? Think again! Check out their brutally honest trailer below:

'Member These Glaring Flaws?

The Force Awakens [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Aside from pointing out that some fans have "seriously gotta learn how to spell 'Rogue'" ("Rouge" One, anyone?), the video makes a hilariously compelling argument as to where Rogue One might have missed the mark.

Let's take a look at some of the main points put forward by the video, and you can decide for yourself if they have any validity:

6. The Backstory Literally No One Asked For

Rogue One [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Most Star Wars fans were more than happy to overlook the glaring plot hole of the Death Star's conveniently placed weak spot, but you know who wasn't? Kathleen Kennedy. And so #RogueOne was born; going into far more detail than necessary to explain the semantics of a heist that could only ever be considered as brilliant as The Empire Strikes Back if you're a shameless IT geek, apparently.

5. The Characters Range From Forgettable To Problematic

Rogue One [Credit: Lucasfilm]

From the ever-forgettable Baze Malbus to Jyn — the strong, independent woman who does whatever men tell her to — basically ever human character in Rogue One was outshone by K-2SO, a literal droid.

And before you start painting Cassian Andor as your new fave, don't forget he basically murdered anyone who got in his way, with the exception of one single occasion. Don't worry Diego Luna, we still love you!

4. The Empire Are The Least-Intimidating Dictatorship In The History Of The Galaxy

Rogue One [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Between a group of dudes in suits who spend more time bitching at each other than being badass and an entire army of consistently hopeless Stormtroopers, it looks like the Empire are all bark and no bite. Except for Darth Vader, of course, who gave us "the most badass Star Wars moment put to film"— but even that corridor scene had the unintended effect of making Vader and Obi Wan's Lightsaber fight in A New Hope all the more anticlimactic.

3. So. Many. EASTER EGGS.

Rogue One [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Rogue One sure did contain a helluva lot of Easter Eggs; the perfect way for any self-respecting uber nerd to show off their impressive Star Wars knowledge to their lesser-informed friends. In fact, it's almost like Rogue One is just a big-budget fan film.

Oh, wait— that's because it kind of was:

2. Those CGI Characters Were Not Okay

Rogue One [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Was Lucasfilm's decision to use CGI to depict a much younger Princess Leia and resurrect Peter Cushing to reprise his original role as Grand Moff Tarkin really ethical? Honest Trailers certainly doesn't seem to think so.

1. Where'd All The Good Shots Go?

Rogue One [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Rogue One's many trailers and TV spots leading up to its release ensured audiences were suitably hyped for this long-awaited movie. Except that when it was finally screened, there was a decent amount of scenes that seemed to be missing.

While the film was still amazing even with all those cuts, it's hard not to feel a little let down that we didn't get to see some of those epic scenes from the trailer. We want that beach chase scene, damn it!

