Disney is focusing on pushing the Star Wars universe to its full potential by expanding the world as much as possible. The first successful attempt at that came courtesy of #RogueOne. The story focused entirely on the group of brave Rebels who stole the plans to the Death Star from the Empire and subsequently kicked off the Star Wars saga (depending on how you look at the timeline).

It was a bold and fresh storyline that came from the mind of one person: Jon Knoll. Taking inspiration from a single line in the opening crawl for #ANewHope, talking about the theft of said plans, he pitched the story to Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, who liked the concept so much she gave the greenlight to turn it into the film we all know and love.

Lucky for us, Knoll is currently working on another Star Wars movie idea. The special effects supervisor made an appearance in a panel discussing Rogue One's sound and visual effects during the National Association of Broadcasters Show. There, he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he was working on another film concept in the galaxy far, far away.

According to him, the plan is not 100% there so he's not yet pitched it to Kathleen Kennedy. But it's coming together:

“I have another idea I’ve been tinkering with. It’s maybe 75 percent there. I haven’t pitched it to [Kathleen Kennedy]. It’s another Star Wars thing.”

Look, we have no clue about what he's planning, so we can't really speculate here. For example, most of us didn't imagine there would be inspiration to be found from a single line in the original opening crawl. So his story focus is anyone's guess right now.

Fortunately though, Knoll did tease it would be an idea fitting of #Disney's new expansive take on the Star Wars universe, stating

“There’s no reason to think Disney is going to stop wanting to make Star Wars movies if there’s quality and there’s interest. It has unlimited potential. It has a huge number of characters, worlds … It’s a massive playground.”

With how successful Rogue One was, Disney likely has faith in Knoll's ideas. If his pitch comes together, it's almost certainly bound to see the dark of the inside of a movie theater. But with that possibility on the table, it got me wondering.

How Soon Could We See Knoll's Idea Materialize?

Aside from what his pitch is actually about, this is a very important question: If it ever comes together, when could we see it? Disney has three #StarWars films scheduled up to 2020: The Last Jedi, Han Solo, Episode IX and a mystery anthology movie, which is the one that holds the 2020 date.

The studio has a packed slate right now, so there's a possibility we may not get to see whatever came out of the special effects supervisor's mind for quite a few years. Of course, that's not set in stone. There's also the possibility of Disney seeing potential in his pitch and giving it the release date of the untitled anthology film, or for them to adopt a Marvel-like approach of releasing multiple Star Wars universe films in a year.

But of course, that's just speculation on my part, and as we've seen multiple times already, Disney likes to play things very close to the chest, so it may be a while until we even know what Jon Knoll is working on. Meanwhile, we can satisfy our Star Wars hunger later this year, when #TheLastJedi gets released on December 15, 2017.

What do you think Jon Knoll's Star Wars idea is? Without knowing what it is, would you be interested in seeing another project from him? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: THR]