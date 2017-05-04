It's a tale as old as time: a poor but romantic young man falls hopelessly in love with a rich unsuitable woman, society contrives to keep them apart, but their hearts fight to come together. The Notebook is often referred to as one of the most tragic, beautiful love stories of our times, and with Ryan Gosling's puppy dog eyes and Rachel McAdams' million dollar smile starring opposite each other, the film was a runaway hit both critically and at the box office — but what other movies are there like The Notebook?

A heady combination of romance, grief, struggle, true love and heartbreak, The Notebook takes its viewers on a journey alongside star-crossed lovers Noah and Allie and leaves no emotion unexplored. However, fans of The Notebook are often left wondering where they can find a movie that will move them quite as much as the Gosling-McAdams love-fest, so, without further ado, here are all the movies like The Notebook that if you haven't already watched, you should do so immediately.

1. Titanic (1997)

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane and Kathy Bates

Why Is This Movie Like The Notebook?

Just like Noah and Allie, Rose and Jack — the love-struck protagonists of the ill-fated Titanic — are also from very different social classes, but yet they too are willing to overcome all manner of social stigma to be together. However, whereas we get to see how Noah and Allie's romance played out over many decades, Rose and Jack's love story is cut tragically short all because Rose wouldn't make room for Jack on her floating door-raft.

2. Blue Valentine (2010)

Director: Derek Cianfrance

Starring: Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling

Why Is This Movie Like The Notebook?

Aside from the fact that both The Notebook and Blue Valentine star Ryan Gosling playing a somewhat down-trodden romantic, both movies also endeavor to observe a relationship over it's many different stages across multiple time periods. While both movies also delve pretty deep into the heavier complexities of what it means to love someone, it could be argued that Noah and Allie fair somewhat better than Cindy (Michelle) and Dean (Ryan) in the end.

3. The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

Director: Robert Schwentke

Starring: Rachel McAdams, Eric Bana and Ron Livingston

Why Is This Movie Like The Notebook?

Picking up on the theme of love stretching across many different time periods and overcoming all obstacles, like The Notebook, The Time Traveler's Wife also stars Rachel McAdams and is also based on a book. However, whereas their different social standing between Noah and Allie becomes their greatest struggle in The Notebook, Henry (Bana) and Clare's (McAdams') relationship is made difficult by the fact that Henry has a genetic disposition which means he travels through time against his will. Standard.

4. Amour (2012)

Director: Michael Haneke

Starring: Isabelle Huppert, Emmanuelle Riva and Jean-Louis Trintignant

Why Is This Movie Like The Notebook?

If you thought The Notebook was a tear-jerker, just wait until you watch Amour. Similar to The Notebook in its exploration of how love survives the brutal trials of aging, physical and mental degeneration and even mortality, Amour takes a brutal look at the reality of life, love and death in a way that The Notebook only ever hints at. Bring tissues and make sure you have a clear schedule for the rest of the day post-viewing. You've been warned.

5. Dear John (2010)

Director: Lasse Hallström

Starring: Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum

Why Is This Movie Like The Notebook?

Also an adaptation of a book and both written by author and scriptwriter Nicholas Sparks, Dear John like The Notebook makes use of handwritten texts as a means to advance the narrative and the relationship between its two central characters. Both movies also look at what it means to love someone while out fighting a war, with John (Channing) fighting in Afghanistan in Dear John and Noah enlisting to fight in World War II in The Notebook. Both movies also involve their leading women falling in love with different men and both explore what this means for the relationships they had with their original lovers.

6. P.S. I Love You (2007)

Director: Richard LaGravenese

Starring: Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Lisa Kudrow and Gina Gershon

Why Is This Movie Like The Notebook?

Also based on a book, P.S. I Love You observes how love overcomes death, and like The Notebook and Dear John, a series of handwritten letters are used as one of the main channels of communication between the two on-screen lovers, even though one of them is dead. Like The Notebook, the movie explores what it's like to have feelings for more than one person at the same time and how love can overcome all obstacles.

7. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)

Director: Michel Gondry

Starring: Kate Winslet, Jim Carey, Kirsten Dunst and Mark Ruffalo

Why Is This Movie Like The Notebook?

Both Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and The Notebook do not adhere to a linear narrative format, and both tell the story of the trails and tribulations that accompany love and loss across the breadth of an entire relationship. They both also explore the notion that some people are supposedly destined to be together no matter how high the cost or how difficult the road to their romance may be.