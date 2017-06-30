It's clear that Ron Howard is excited to be directing the Han Solo spin-off film, especially following the aftermath of Christopher Miller and Phil Lord being unceremoniously fired with only three weeks remaining in the original production schedule. However, filming for the spin-off film has now been extended to autumn at last minute. This gives Howard the chance to make the film as unique as possible.

However, directors like Howard aren't exactly shy about teasing and messing with their fans. With Howard having a bit of time on his hands, he's taken the opportunity to tease #StarWars with his first tweet from behind the scenes on the #HanSolo movie. During day one of filming on set, Howard decided to tweet the following photo:

Cool scene today but I'm afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my 1st day on the set of the Untitled Han Solo movie pic.twitter.com/RB15lG7FGE — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 29, 2017

With a tweet the reveals very little, it's probably for the best, as it gives hardcore Star Wars fans the chance to continue speculating and get those theories up to scratch on what they want to see in the spin-off movie.

(Source: Uproxx)