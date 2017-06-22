In an almost unheard of occurrence, the directors of the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spin-off, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, announced their departure from the film. And while there are claims that the reasoning behind such a bold move was over "creative differences," many have questioned not only the fate of the second installment of the Star Wars anthology, but how they will pursue the film with a new director at the wheel.

With only a few more weeks left of shooting, #Lucasfilm was quick to draw as they announced Ron Howard as the new director for the Han Solo film. There have been rumors speculating Howard as a potential director to fill in for the remainder of filming, and now in a official statement they have officially named him captain:

Lucasfilm is pleased to announce that Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard has been named director of the untitled Han Solo film.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm added:

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago. With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

Ron Howard Hired To Direct Hans Solo Star Wars Spin Off

Ron Howard on set of 'The Da Vinci Code' 2006 [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

The film found themselves in a tight spot when Lord and Miller announced their departure just two days ago, and it was also revealed by an anonymous source that the falling out was actually more of a dismissal on Kennedy's part. With Lord and Miller's whimsical style on works such as 21 Jump Street, the directors were open for improvisation and Kennedy wasn't having it.

Howard's previous full-length work has included the Oscar Winning film, A Beautiful Mind, along with Appllo 13, The Da Vinci Code, and Inferno. Besides that, he's had a slew of television shows that make up the bulk of his directorial resume, noting on his early day start up with Happy Days. His ties with Lucasfilm are dated back to his previous work on George Lucas projects such as the 1973 film American Graffiti; he also helped to execute Lucas’ 1988 project, Willow.

[Credit: Lucas Film]

With only three weeks left of shooting, Howard is said to be meeting with the stars of the film, which include a branch of notable Hollywood names including, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton. A source with The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Howard will look over the footage left by the films' predecessors to see what can be salvaged. There are now five weeks worth of reshoots added to the schedule, while Howard doctors a rough edit of the film.

Though his ties with Lucas is something of a soothing factor, based on box office disappointments such as The Dilemma, fans may fear the outcome of this film with Howard — especially after he turned down the opportunity to direct a previous Star Wars prequel. In a podcast interview in 2015, Howard stated that he turned down Lucas' offer for him to direct a Star Wars film calling the task "too daunting." It doesn't exactly set the tone for an passionate director.

Behind the scenes, however, Star Wars execs seem to be confident in their choice, highlighting Howard's accomplishments in their official release.

In the meantime, the fate of the Han Solo film rests in Howard's sturdy hands. Whether this was the best choice, it was far from an unprecedented one. Howard's name might be enough to help the film hold its stamina, which might be exactly the kickstart that Lucasfilms is looking for to salvage the remainder of the film, set to debut May 25, 2018.

[Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, Star Wars]