The nature of Rooney Mara and Joaquin Pheonix's relationship has always been pretty hush hush, but the pair seemed to go public as a couple at Cannes this year with a public display of affection to celebrate Pheonix's best actor win.

The pair have been surrounded by swirling relationship rumors since they started shooting Mary Magdalene together in 2016. They also filmed the Spike Jonze's romance/cautionary tale Her together in 2013.

According to insiders at the venue, the pair were seen smiling and chatting to each other throughout the show and 42-year-old Joaquin was spotted resting his hand on 30-year-old Mara's knee.

After the excitement of the ceremony was over, #JoaquinPheonix and #RooneyMara walked to their car hand-in-hand. A anonymous source explained to People magazine that:

"They were talking to one another nonstop. Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he’s holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple.”

While it's unlikely that either Joaquin or Rooney will be shouting from the rooftops about their private life any time soon, at least we can stop wondering about the status of their relationship.

(Source: People)