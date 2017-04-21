The Bible is probably the only book that could be adapted into a movie a million times and still lead to very different results, which is probably why there's another movie about Jesus's crucifixion in the works. This time, the story will focus on Mary Magdalene, one of Jesus's most well-known followers and reportedly the one to witness both his death and his resurrection.

The cast is absolutely incredible, featuring #RooneyMara as Mary Magdalene, #JoaquinPhoenix as Jesus and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Peter, as well as French actor Tahar Rahim as Judas. After making the Oscar-nominated Lion, Garth Davis is back behind the camera to direct Rooney Mara, while the script was penned by two women, Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett.

Filming Jesus's Crucifixion With Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Was Bound To Yield Incredible Set Pictures

Rooney Mara as Mary Magdalene smoking a cigarette while Jesus Christ is crucified pic.twitter.com/H26M6YOZB8 — brad esposito (@braddybb) April 21, 2017

Thanks to Buzzfeed, we got to stare in awe at a set picture of #MaryMagdalene in which Mara takes a quick cigarette break during a scene featuring a crucified Joaquin Phoenix. There's something uncanny but also incredibly cool about the picture (though Phoenix wandering around on set in his prophet's robe with a puffy jacket on top isn't bad, either).

See also:

There's little information about the plot of Mary Magdalene, which is set to be released November 24 (why they didn't make it December 24 is beyond me), so it's not clear yet how the movie will choose to portray its heroine. Though she's not described as such in the gospels, she's long been perceived as a prostitute by Christians. On the other hand, some believe her to be a different person from this sinner lady, focusing instead on her being the first witness to Jesus's resurrection. In any case, the mystery surrounding her allows for plenty of interpretations.

Until a trailer comes out for Mary Magdalene, admire Rooney Mara's talent in the star-studded Song to Song: