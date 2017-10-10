In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein revelations there has been one celebrity leading the charge to ensure that Weinstein's actions are neither forgotten, nor swept under the rug. Rose McGowan was mentioned in the explosive New York Times report which revealed Weinstein's heinous behavior, and has since started using her large Twitter following to call for further action against the Weinstein Company.

McGowan has long been a champion for women in Hollywood, and over the years has alluded to her mistreatment at the hands of a powerful Hollywood executive. Now that Harvey Weinstein has been revealed as that executive, McGowan is holding nothing back in her crusade to take him and his supporters down. After the news that Weinstein was fired from his company, McGowan is now calling for the remainder of the Weinstein Company's all-male board to quit.

Hey @mattdamon whats it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent? pic.twitter.com/rp0OrRrpqJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

McGowan told The Hollywood Reporter of her campaign to force the board to resign, as well as her ongoing quest for men to call out other men when they see this behavior happening:

"I'm calling on the board to resign effective immediately. And for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting."

She also spoke about the outdated and "largely bro nature" of Hollywood, sharing that she's embarrassed to be associated with it:

"Men in Hollywood need to change ASAP. Hollywood’s power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behavior has not. It is so not a good look. In the way cooler than Hollywood world I live and work in, I am actually embarrassed to be associated with it."

While McGowan might be the most vocal celebrity commenting on the reveal, there's a number of other notable individuals speaking out about their experiences with Weinstein and the industry in general.

Jessica Chastain — who has spoken out against sexism in Hollywood before — was quick to denounce Weinstein's actions, but also noted that she was not surprised by the news, revealing she had been "warned from the beginning" about the former film exec.

I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an enviornment for it to happen again. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

McGowan's former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs has also been tweeting about the news, condemning Weinstein's behavior:

No amount of "heavy therapy" is going to absolve this man. Cc @rosemcgowan https://t.co/Ks9hFmgOFa — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) October 9, 2017

Actor and director Kevin Smith, who has worked with Weinstein extensively in the past, also commented on the news. Smith said he was ashamed to have profited while others suffered:

He financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017

Other celebrities speaking out in the wake of the news include director James Gunn and actors Patricia Arquette, Christian Slater, Kate Winslet, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Lena Dunham, Mark Ruffalo and Amber Tamblyn.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)