Before he was Walter Sobchak in #TheBigLebowski and before she hosted a talk show, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman found widespread popularity and acclaim in the sitcom Roseanne. The show, which ran on ABC beginning in 1988, followed blue-collar clan the Conners as they worked hard to make their livings and grow as a family.

It's been nearly 20 years since the series finale aired, and fans of the series still remember the heartbreaking final moments. But after two decades more #Roseanne, as an eight-episode limited series Roseanne revival is in development with most of the original cast reprising their roles.

The family sitcom ran for nine seasons and has remained one of the channel's most successful series since its debut. Roseanne earned rave reviews for its realistic depiction of a working-class family living paycheck to paycheck as the characters struggled with various obstacles in life, including Roseanne's pregnancy after already having three children, Roseanne and Dan's struggles with weight, and Roseanne's mother coming out as a lesbian.

Roseanne was one of the highest-rated shows in America during its run, holding the number one spot in the Nielsen ratings in its second season and remaining in the top four for six out of its nine seasons.

Though the final season received generally negative reviews from critics, who found the new storylines for the Conner family to be a major deviation from the original tone, there was no denying (spoilers) the heart-crushing effect of learning Dan did not survive a heart attack near the end of season eight, leaving Roseanne a widow.

It will be interesting to see how the revival continues the story after that finale, which was... weird. The slightly bizarre events of the final season were revealed as part of a story the character Roseanne had written to cope with Dan's death at the end of season 8. So Roseanne's sister was actually the one who came out as a lesbian, not her mother. Furthermore, the Conner family never actually won the lottery, and other season 9 relationships were retconned at the last minute.

Roseanne did offer her thoughts on a possible revival back in 2009 on her website, having carefully laid-out plans for the characters to return to the screen:

Roseanne and Jackie opening the first medical marijuana dispensary in Lanford; Dan reappearing alive after faking his death; DJ being published; Mark dying in Iraq; David leaving Darlene for a woman half his age; Darlene coming out, meeting a woman and having a baby with her; Becky working at Walmart; Arnie befriending the governor of Illinois and remarrying Nancy; Bev selling a painting for $10,000; Jerry and the grandsons forming a boy band; and Bonnie being arrested for selling crack.

Some of these plans for the characters seems a little too convoluted, especially Dan having faked his death. But with many of the original cast members set to return, including Roseanne, Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf, as well as Johnny Galecki from #TheBigBangTheory, Barr and the other writers on the series will have to work hard to bring everyone back in a way fans can appreciate.

This isn't the first time a reunion has been toyed with or staged between the cast members of the series. Gilbert and Goodman reunited on Gilbert's show The Talk back in March. There, the two conducted their interview on the infamous family couch, both saying they would be game to join a reboot if one were to ever come about, Gilbert only holding minor reservations about the time between shows. (When this interview was filmed, the revival was likely already in motion.)

Your only fear is you don’t want to do a bad version, right, because you don’t want to damage what’s been done.

The reboot currently doesn't have a home at any network; it's being shopped around between original channel ABC and other networks, including Netflix. The latter is known for reviving other series, especially the nostalgia-heavy #FullerHouse.

