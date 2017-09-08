Following its announcement earlier this year, it looks like the much anticipated Roseanne revival is moving full steam ahead as it prepares to begin filming. And after confirming that many of the original actors will reprise their roles for the eight-episode series, there's now news that the first new cast member has been hired.

So far, the returning #Roseanne cast members include: Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke. Yet as the revival will jump forward in time (the show will apparently jump forward 14 years — despite being off the air for 20 years), there was also the need to cast a whole new generation of Conners. The family has now grown to include, among others, Mark, the 8-year-old son of Darlene and David who TVLine has confirmed will be played by newcomer Ames McNamara.

Actor Sara Gilbert — McNamara's on-screen mom — shared her delight and awe for her new TV son, telling TVLine:

"It’s inspiring to see so much talent at such a young age. Some people are born with abilities beyond their years. Ames is one of those people."

New Territory And A Sweet Homage

In August it was revealed that Mark would be "gender creative." The casting breakdown for the character describes him as "sensitive and bright," and also notes that "Mark occasionally likes to wear girls' clothing." While a "gender creative" character is new territory for the series, it's also extremely fitting given Roseanne's history for tackling big and topical issues during its original run.

Meanwhile diehard Roseanne fans would've been quick to note that the character's name is clearly an homage to his (fictional) paternal uncle, Mark Healy. The character of Mark was played by Glenn Quinn, who sadly passed away in 2002. There are no plans to recast the character in the revival, and it's not known if he'll be alive (albeit, offscreen) in the revival or not.

Casting Continues And Fans Hold Out Hope

With McNamara now cast as David and Darlene's son, casting will continue for their now-14-year-old daughter, Harris. The character of Harris was introduced in Roseanne Season 9, and it's been rumored that she'll be a sort of Darlene 2.0 in the revival.

However the big question on fans minds will be whether or not Johnny Galecki will return as David Healy. These days the star is pretty busy with his gig on The Big Bang Theory, but hopefully he can find time to make at least a small appearance in the series rival, given that it was such a major part of his career.

Two Beckys And A Revived Dan?

While Galecki's role in the revival is unknown, we do know that both John Goodman and Sarah Chalke are on board — something that has both delighted and also confused fans.

At the end of Roseanne Season 9, it was revealed that much of the last season had been part of a fictional story written by Roseanne Conner. Roseanne had rewritten her life as a coping mechanism after Dan had passed away following his heart attack in Season 8. The Season 9 finale stands out as one of the most bizarre episodes of TV of all time, and when the revival was announced fans were dying to know whether or not it would be ignored. Thankfully the announcement of Goodman's involvement indicated it would be!

Meanwhile Chalke's involvement also seems confusing due to the announcement that Lecy Goranson would be reprising the role of Becky. The two actors both played Becky Conner during the show's original run — even sharing the role in Season 8. However we now know that Chalke will be playing a totally new character and will even share scenes with Goranson! But although Chalke will be playing a new character, it seems almost certain that some sort of joke will be made about her likeness to Becky — something that frequently happened in the original run.

Roseanne Season 10 will premiere in early 2018.

Are you excited to reunite with the Conner family in the Roseanne revival?

(Source: TVLine)