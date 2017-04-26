Forget who killed Jason Blossom — by the time Season 2 of Riverdale arrives, Archie and the gang will be more concerned with rival jock Reggie Mantle and why he suddenly has a new face, thanks to The CW's recasting. Fortunately, we can give you 13 reasons why Ross Butler's departure from Riverdale may benefit TV fans in the long run...

Why Is Ross Butler Leaving 'Riverdale'?

Riverdale [Credit: The CW]

During an interview with TVLine, #Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Reggie Mantle will be recast for Season 2, due to conflicts with Ross Butler's schedule:

“We love what Ross did with the role of Reggie [this season], but because of his commitments to other projects, we couldn’t use him nearly as much as we would have liked. [Next season], we want more Reggie on our show — he’s Archie’s rival! — and because Ross is unavailable to come back to Riverdale, we’re looking for a new Reggie. Those are big shoes to fill, but we’re confident we can find an actor who is as funny and sexy as Ross. And of course we all wish Ross the best.”

Big shoes indeed. Butler stands tall at a mean 1.9 metres high, which is one of the reasons why the breakout star plays the role of jock so well in both Riverdale and #13ReasonsWhy.

Riverdale [Credit: The CW]

What's most interesting about this announcement though is that Butler doesn't seem to have any upcoming projects officially confirmed online yet. What could possibly be keeping Butler away from an increased role in Season 2 of the hit CW show Riverdale?

Is Ross Butler Leaving 'Riverdale' To Play A Larger Role In Season 2 Of '13 Reasons Why'?

13 Reasons Why [Credit: Netflix]

Amongst a cast of impressive breakout talent, Ross Butler still managed to stand out as one of the most memorable stars on Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why. Given that he was one of the titular 'reasons' why Hannah Baker killed herself on the show, Zach Dempsey could have easily been portrayed as an unlikeable caricature, but Butler successfully managed to find the humanity in the role.

Speaking to Mashable about his character's journey, Butler revealed that:

"The arc that I kind of decided to follow is that Zach becomes a man during this whole adverse time with dealing with the suicide. He’s starting to understand how to stand up for himself and how to be a stronger individual or become a decent person in a non-decent world."

13 Reasons Why [Credit: Netflix]

Sounds like there's plenty more life left in Zach's story, and we're sure that fans of 13 Reasons Why would agree. After all, since Jay Asher's book was adapted into the most-tweeted about Netflix show ever made, fans have been clamoring to see a second season enter production. Sure, only one book has been written, but the Season 1 finale of 13 Reasons Why contained enough cliffhangers to easily set up a brand new story arc in Season 2.

When asked whether 13 Reasons Why will return to our screens in the near future, Butler told E! Online:

"I don't know anything to be honest."

Well, if Butler can lie to us about the tightness of his pants in the tweet below, then how are we to trust him when it comes to 13 Reasons Why Season 2?

Caution: Pants in picture are tighter than they appear. pic.twitter.com/gzv0TAWIEd — Ross Butler (@RossButler) April 4, 2017

See also:

Did Alex survive that trip to the hospital? Did Tyler shoot Alex to kick start his murder spree? And will the guy who illegally tattoos the kids be brought to justice? Whatever happens next, we're sure that Zach Dempsey will continue to mature as an actor, with or without the second season 13 Reasons Why that fans are clamoring for. It's just a shame then that Ross Butler will miss out on seeing the zombie apocalypse unfold in Season 2 of Riverdale...

Poll Is Ross Butler leaving Riverdale to focus more on Season 2 of '13 Reasons Why'? Yes, Butler has found his calling in 13 Reasons Why

No, Butler has other projects lined up instead, but he just hasn't revealed what they are yet.

(Sources: E Online, Mashable, TV Line. Poll Image Credit: The CW)