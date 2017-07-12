Inhumans is right around the corner and, surprisingly enough, we still don't know much about it. One mystery in particular that's given comic book fans a few headaches has to do with whether or not the MCU's newest heroes will be donning their signature superhero costumes.

Sure, Isabelle Cornish's Crystal wears a costume similar to her printed page counterpart and #BlackBolt sports a jacket that resembles his original look, but would we actually get to see him, Medusa (#SerindaSwan), Triton (Mike Moh) and the rest of the Royal family in their classic comic book attire?

Don't Expect To See The Royal Family Sporting Masks

Speaking to Screen Rant, #AnsonMount –– who plays Black Bolt on the show –– was asked whether he had gotten to wear a costume for his superhero debut. Breaking the hearts and expectations of a whole lot of fans, the actor revealed he hadn't, because the show was completely tights-free:

"Dude, one of the tricks of this kind of adaptation from the graphic novel world to a live-action is to, you have to ground it. You have to ground it in a way that makes these characters more accessible to a viewing audience rather than a reading audience. It's a colder medium. They are not participating."

Mount continued, stressing that even though the show was based on a comic book, the removal of the costumes came in an effort to give our new super-powered protagonists a much more relatable aesthetic:

"Even if the novel is graphic, it's still a hotter medium. There are certain aspects of the character in the world that are a bit more grounded than what you'd see in the graphic novels."

The trailers and images we've seen so far have made Inhumans feel a bit like #ABC's answer to HBO's Game of Thrones. If that's indeed the case, the removal of the costumes was probably to make the series look more like a political/medieval drama rather than a straight-up superhero adventure.

Was That Really The Right Way To Go For The Characters?

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

I'm all about realism in comic book movies. I love it when these larger-than-life characters are adapted to fit into our reality and make it feel somewhat plausible. But I don't see the need to take away the Inhumans' costumes for a more or grounded, realistic approach. Yes, their costumes are bright, and the average individual would probably not be seen walking around the streets in one of them, but they're easily adaptable.

Take Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy as an example. It was an ultra realistic take on what a superhero in our world would be like, but it still had room for a cool, wish-fulfilling costume. Same goes for other superheroes. Spidey swinging around in red and blue spandex throughout his three franchise hasn't detracted from his relevance in his storyline, neither was the case for Wonder Woman or Captain America.

Keep in mind, I'm not saying superhero suits are absolutely necessary for a good #comicbook adaptation, but it would have been nice to see the Royal Family sporting their signature battle outfits. Still, who knows? That might be in the cards for the characters moving forward in their #MCU careers. While we wait to see what happens with that, the Inhumans' first stop upon arriving on Earth will be in theaters on September 1, 2017, before they move on to ABC, on September 29.

How do you feel about Black Bolt and the Royal Family ditching their masks in Inhumans? Is it a good move or does the show need a more traditional superhero costume? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Screen Rant)