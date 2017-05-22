Katy Perry has always been one to roar her opinions at every opportunity, and her recent release "Swish Swish" is certainly no exception. Assumed to be directly aimed at long-time industry enemy #TaylorSwift, after months of lying low in the grass, Perry dropped a surprise track that opened that can of festering "Bad Blood" worms once again.

With lyrics such as "You're 'bout as cute as an old coupon expired" and "Karma's not a liar, she keeps receipts," shade was thrown in every direction throughout the song's 4:02 minute running time. And although T-Swift has yet to respond to the brewing beef (she's actually keeping herself on the DL with her new boyfriend these days), a loyal member of her Girl Squad took it upon herself to defend her mighty leader.

Popping up on Twitter, Orange is the New Black actress #RubyRose was quick to point out that there was nothing classy about attacking someone in the media spotlight and that Katy was churning out "purposeful poop," saying:

"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Ruby went on to say that with the exception of Nicki Minaj's verse, "Swish Swish" is a total fail, before referencing Perry's active involvement in Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign last year:

I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

The actress then said the following, before admitting that she was in fact once a victim of bullying herself in Hollywood circles:

I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

@jamescochranee Wasn't around sweetheart but my bully experiences came from one of the people involved in that song and it's obviously not T. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

However, just when her truth crusade against #KatyPerry was coming to a close, Ruby also suddenly did a U-turn, revealing that "being mean" left her feeling dirty. Walking back from her previous remarks, she concluded her Tweet tirade by basically saying sorry:

Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I .. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017

Get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not place. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017

Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs. However I shouldn't stoop because then the msg is mixed. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017

And so the shit storm continues.

What do you think about the on-going stint of bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?

(Source: Cosmopolitan)