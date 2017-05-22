Katy Perry has always been one to roar her opinions at every opportunity, and her recent release "Swish Swish" is certainly no exception. Assumed to be directly aimed at long-time industry enemy #TaylorSwift, after months of lying low in the grass, Perry dropped a surprise track that opened that can of festering "Bad Blood" worms once again.
With lyrics such as "You're 'bout as cute as an old coupon expired" and "Karma's not a liar, she keeps receipts," shade was thrown in every direction throughout the song's 4:02 minute running time. And although T-Swift has yet to respond to the brewing beef (she's actually keeping herself on the DL with her new boyfriend these days), a loyal member of her Girl Squad took it upon herself to defend her mighty leader.
Popping up on Twitter, Orange is the New Black actress #RubyRose was quick to point out that there was nothing classy about attacking someone in the media spotlight and that Katy was churning out "purposeful poop," saying:
Ruby went on to say that with the exception of Nicki Minaj's verse, "Swish Swish" is a total fail, before referencing Perry's active involvement in Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign last year:
The actress then said the following, before admitting that she was in fact once a victim of bullying herself in Hollywood circles:
However, just when her truth crusade against #KatyPerry was coming to a close, Ruby also suddenly did a U-turn, revealing that "being mean" left her feeling dirty. Walking back from her previous remarks, she concluded her Tweet tirade by basically saying sorry:
And so the shit storm continues.
What do you think about the on-going stint of bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?
(Source: Cosmopolitan)