Katy Perry has always been one to roar her opinions at every opportunity, and her recent release "Swish Swish" is certainly no exception. Assumed to be directly aimed at long-time industry enemy , after months of lying low in the grass, Perry dropped a surprise track that opened that can of festering "Bad Blood" worms once again.

With lyrics such as "You're 'bout as cute as an old coupon expired" and "Karma's not a liar, she keeps receipts," shade was thrown in every direction throughout the song's 4:02 minute running time. And although T-Swift has yet to respond to the brewing beef (she's actually keeping herself on the DL with her new boyfriend these days), a loyal member of her Girl Squad took it upon herself to defend her mighty leader.

Popping up on Twitter, Orange is the New Black actress was quick to point out that there was nothing classy about attacking someone in the media spotlight and that Katy was churning out "purposeful poop," saying:

Ruby went on to say that with the exception of Nicki Minaj's verse, "Swish Swish" is a total fail, before referencing Perry's active involvement in Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign last year:

The actress then said the following, before admitting that she was in fact once a victim of bullying herself in Hollywood circles:

However, just when her truth crusade against was coming to a close, Ruby also suddenly did a U-turn, revealing that "being mean" left her feeling dirty. Walking back from her previous remarks, she concluded her Tweet tirade by basically saying sorry:

And so the shit storm continues.

What do you think about the on-going stint of bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?

(Source: Cosmopolitan)

