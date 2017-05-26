She may not have been a household name when she took on the role of Stella in Season 3 of #Netflix's hit drama #OrangeIstheNewBlack, but she quickly became one. Yes, I am talking about #RubyRose, the wildly adventurous and stunningly beautiful 30-year-old Australian actress who you will be seeing a lot of this year and beyond with a few anticipated new movie releases. So what is Ruby Rose up to in 2017?

Credit: Netflix

Before she made her way onto a hit TV show, Rose was living life in Australia as a jack-of-all-trades. Her extensive resume includes being a model, DJ, recording artist, TV host and MTV VJ. She also won the hearts of fans for her openness regarding her personal life; Rose came out as a lesbian at the age of 12 and describes herself as genderfluid.

She's very likable and it's no surprise that she quickly made friends throughout Hollywood. Filmmakers did not think twice about snatching her up for roles — she's been extremely busy having already appeared in multiple sequels such as Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and John Wick: Chapter 2 but that does not include all of her upcoming releases.

List Of New & Upcoming Ruby Rose Films

1. Pitch Perfect 3

Credit: Universal Pictures

Release Date: December 22, 2017

Release Date: December 22, 2017

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Ruby Rose, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean

Director: Trish Sie

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Ruby Rose, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean Director: Trish Sie

Rehearsals have just started for the newest #PitchPerfect installment so there hasn't been many plot details announced as of yet. Besides much of the core cast returning, we did learn that Ruby Rose has a secret role in the upcoming film. There is talk that there will be a new rival group for the Bellas so I would not be surprised if Rose is a member considering her musical background. Stay tuned!

2. Meg

Release Date: March 2, 2018

Release Date: March 2, 2018

Cast: Jason Statham, Jessica McNamee, Li Bingbing, Ruby Rose, Rainn Wilson, Cliff Curtis, Robert Taylor

Director: Jon Turteltaub

Jason Statham, Jessica McNamee, Li Bingbing, Ruby Rose, Rainn Wilson, Cliff Curtis, Robert Taylor Director: Jon Turteltaub

Based on the novel Meg: A Novel Of Deep Terror by Steve Alten, the film stars Jason Statham as a naval captain and expert diver who takes on a suicide mission to rescue a team of scientists stuck underwater, being hunted by a 70-foot shark. Ruby Rose will play Jaxx Herd, a genius and member of the research team. Not a sequel but it has potential to become a franchise!

Clearly if you are casting for a badass female character, then Ruby Rose is who you need to call. Her Instagram proves just how deep she takes her roles with all of her videos showcasing her weapon training, workouts, and stunts. Having someone who takes that much pride in her work is never a bad thing — and Hollywood is noticing.