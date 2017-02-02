Start your engines because the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 has officially been Ru-vealed along with the first teaser featuring the new crop of queens in action.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 is filled with a number of fierce queens inspired by the most fantastic factions of fandom from superheroes and Disney princesses to animated icons and creatures from another world.
Take a look at the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 trailer below and snatch your first peek at all the geektastic glamour Season 9 has in store.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 Queens Running To Become America's Next Drag Superstar
Nina Bo'Nina Brown
This nerdy Queen’s aesthetic is indescribable! She is truly an artsy phenomena.
Valentina
This perfectionist is a Latina glamazon, and she always keeps it luxurious!
Aja
Ready for this ratchet, anime fantasy?!
Alexis Michelle
Serving you body, glamour, class, and MUG, meet the NYC legend.
Charlie Hides
She’s a trans-Atlantic dame who doesn’t do taglines.
Eureka O'Hara
She’s big, ready to jig, and ready to win this gig! Behold the Elephant Queen!
Farrah Moan
This gorgeous queen is a smokeshow showgirl with a touch of fetish fantasy. From the strip of Las Vegas.
Jaymes Mansfield
She’s bubbly, she’s bright, and full of big dreams!
Kimora Blac
The sexiest siren in Sin City is setting the stage on fire! Say hello to this life-sized Barbie.
Peppermint
She’s your favorite flavor here to keep things fresh.
Sasha Velour
She’s revolutionary! This BK Queen is remixing and mashing lewks; painting for the gawds.
Shea Couleé
Bring on the bougie, bring on the banjee as we welcome this multi-faceted, talented queen.
Trinity Taylor
This Orlando pageant queen is all about the fashion, the body, the beauty, the tuck.
In the words of Momma Ru:
Which queen do you think will claim the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 crown?
