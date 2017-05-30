Marvel's most ambitious project yet, Avengers: Infinity War, is set to hit theaters in less than a year, and fans couldn't be more excited. Despite the overwhelming hype surrounding the MCU's largest production to date, Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo are stoking the engine of hype train ever further with intriguing teases on social media.

The Russo Brothers just posted a photo from the sets of Avengers: Infinity War, and by the looks of things, the return of a certain iconic weapon is on the cards.

The photo clearly shows Mjolnir, Thor's hammer, in all of its glory. Clearly, Mjolnir's presence is not meant to be a secret, as the the picture comes with a caption "Worthy."

Why is this such a big deal? Because when Thor: Ragnarok trailer surfaced, we saw Hela break Thor's hammer into pieces. Fans immediately began theorizing about Thor would get his trusted hammer back — and if it could ever truly be repaired.

Is this a James Gunn-esque misdirect by the Russo brothers, just some props department fun, or a major clue about how Infinity War will unfold? And if Thor does reclaim Mjolnir, how will he get it back? One of the post-credit scenes of #DoctorStrange revealed that Thor would enlist the help of the Sorcerer Supreme, presumably during Ragnarok. Could Doctor Strange's magical abilities come into play somehow?

Nothing is certain at the moment — our only hope is that Thor reclaiming Mjolnir isn't the climactic final act of Thor: Ragnarok, because if so, Joe and Anthony Russo basically just spoiled someone else's movie. We'll have to wait till Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3rd, 2017 to find out if this is the case!

How do you think Thor will get his hammer back? Prove yourself worthy by letting your theories be heard in the comments section down below.