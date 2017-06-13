It hasn't even been a year since the game hit shelves, but audiences could be seeing Little Nightmares in a televised format sooner than expected. Last April, the horror-themed puzzle platformer #LittleNightmares was released to critical acclaim and fan adoration. The game caught so much attention that it attracted major names in Hollywood who are now interested in bringing Little Nightmares to the small screen.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the studio #DJ2Entertainment has acquired the rights to Little Nightmares after winning a heated bidding war. DJ2 Entertainment will transform Little Nightmares into a nightmarish TV series with the help of the #RussoBrothers, the directing duo behind Captain American: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and the MCU's upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, and legendary animation director #HenrySelick, who helmed beloved stop-motion treasures The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.

DJ2 Entertainment is also the studio responsible for the new, upcoming series based on Sonic the Hedgehog and Life is Strange, making Little Nightmares their third video game adaptation.

'Little Nightmares' [Credit: Tarsier Studios]

In Little Nightmares, players take control of Six as she tries to escape the dark, malevolent ship known as "The Maw". Inhabiting the ship are gigantic human-like monstrosities that are hellbent on eating Six and anything they could their hands on. With the help of the Nomes and the player's wits, Six must make her way out of The Maw while struggling with crippling hunger.

Small Terrors For The Small Screen

Along with notable titles like Castlevania and Assassin's Creed, Tarsier Studios' Little Nightmares is the latest to follow an ongoing trend of games being adapted for a television series instead of being adapted for the big screen.

Many well-known video games have previously been adapted into critically-panned movies, with director Uwe Boll's adaptations being some of the most infamous examples. A common flaw with these movies was the lack of time given to character development and world-building, despite being integral to the source material.

'Little Nightmares' [Credit: Tarsier Studios]

In the case of Little Nightmares, the game's story currently lacks the substance to support an entire season's worth of episodes. But given the chosen episodic format and the filmmakers DJ2 brought on board, this problem could easily be fixed.

The Russo brothers made a name for themselves by helming the two critically acclaimed Captain America sequels that balanced a huge cast and socially relevant themes. The duo's creative talents could flesh out the otherwise silent characters of Little Nightmares and the mysterious world they inhabit, thus making an already uniquely creepy world even more interesting.

Henry Selick, on the other hand, is more than capable of visually translating Little Nightmares to the small screen. Selick's movies were able to make even the most nightmarish creatures look cute, making him the perfect choice for a televised version of a game that forced Polygon to ask "how can something so creepy also be so cute?"

With the amount of talent on board for the upcoming adaptation, it will be interesting to see how DJ2 Entertainment and its chosen creative team will translate and expand Little Nightmares to a full length TV series.

