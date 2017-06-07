The Creed actor-director duo of Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler are uniting once again. Deadline has reported that both have signed on to direct and star in #WrongAnswer, inspired by the New Yorker article of the same name, written by Rachel Aviv.

The 2014 article detailed a cheating scandal involving the No Child Left Behind, a piece of legislation that held schools accountable for their students' academic results. That was done through the Criterion-Referenced Competency test. A large failure percentage from any given school could lead to that school losing government funding or even being shut down, depending.

Some Atlanta teachers saw this as an unfair standard, since many of their students were underprivileged teenagers who had a marked disadvantage when it came to the set standards. With that in mind, 11 teachers began an intricate scheme to cheat the scores on the tests. Eventually, all of them were convicted on racketeering charges.

#MichaelBJordan will portray Damany Lewis, a math teacher from Parks Middle School (a school that needed 58% and 67% of students to pass math and language arts, respectively) who was the catalyst for the conspiracy in 2006. A week before the test was supposed to take place, Lewis took one of the tests, photocopied the math, language, and and reading sections and taught his students based on its content.

[Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

This will mark the fourth collaboration between Michael B. Jordan and #RyanCoogler, and their second film based on real-life events. They've previously worked together on Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the upcoming Black Panther.

Wrong Answer will be produced by Coogler, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Garner, with the screenplay being penned by celebrated writer Ta-Nehisi Coates (Between The World And Me, Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet).

This story has a lot potential for a film adaptation due to the scale of the teacher's scheme. Lewis committed the theft of the test, for example, but he also made sure to use a cutter to open the cellophane wrapping so the opening wouldn't be noticeable and heated the plastic afterward to reseal it. Once the testing week had finished, Lewis and another teacher, Crystal Darper, sat down to erase wrong answers from their student's tests and fill in the correct answers themselves.

Those fascinating elements, paired with Ryan Coogler's eye for storytelling and Michael B. Jordan's talent, make Wrong Answer a promising #truestory film adaptation.

What do you think about the film adaptation for Wrong Answer? Let me know in the comments!

[Sources: Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, The New Yorker, Education Week]