Out of all the major Marvel characters under Fox's control, fans have been clamoring to see Deadpool thrown into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As impossible as seeing the Merc with a Mouth trading one-liners with the likes of Star-Lord and Tony Stark seemed at first due to Fox and Marvel's animosity, things are looking better.

There have been some strong hints at a crossover for a while, and several people involved in both Fox and #Marvel have voiced their desire to include the antihero in the prolific superhero franchise. Now, one more important voice has joined the cause: Wade Wilson. If you were to ask #RyanReynolds, he's all up for the long-desired crossover...with one condition.

Deadpool Wants A More Mature MCU To Be A Part Of

The actor sat down for an interview with Total Film, where he was asked whether he'd like to see his character join the #Avengers at some point in the future. Unsurprisingly, Reynolds got enthusiastic at the thought of Tony Stark and Wade Wilson arguing away, and he revealed he's all in for a crossover, as long as it's R-rated:

"That sounds like a great idea but a very expensive idea. Can you imagine the shit-talking contest with Iron Man? Oh, that would be great. But it would have to be rated R to completely unharness everybody. Unbridle the merriment and watch them go…"

Can you imagine how a conversation between Tony Stark and #Deadpool would go? Tony doesn't have the highest opinion of the guy in the comics, so I would love to see the kind of relationship their live-action counterparts would forge. Reynolds is a huge nerd like us, and this actually isn't the first time he's hinted at his desire for Wade Wilson to meet Earth's Mightiest Heroes. During this year's Fourth of July, for example, the actor posted this hilarious picture:

Seeing just how enthusiastic Reynolds is about joining the #MCU, it's important to ask:

Putting Our Excitement Aside, Would Deadpool Work In The MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going on for almost a decade now without once mentioning mutants, so you may be wondering whether an appearance from Deadpool would work story-wise. Well, yes. Out of all the characters in the X-Men universe, #WadeWilson has the best chance of joining the MCU thanks to his fourth wall-breaking nature.

As opposed to people like Wolverine or the Fantastic Four, Wade's nature is inherently insane. Therefore an appearance from him in any given movie wouldn't have to be explained, fit into Marvel's sprawling continuity or even make sense for that matter (case in point, Deadpool's inexplicable helicarrier in the third act) It would just need to be enjoyable.

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

The R-rated matter is a completely different thing, though. The MCU has been built to be enjoyed by anyone. There's enough humor, action and character drama for adults to enjoy and be thoroughly entertained, while never being so dark or violent as to alienate children. Taking that into account, it doesn't look like Reynolds' one desire to have his character in the franchise would be fulfilled.

Still, that doesn't mean Wade Wilson in the #MCU is off the table. This possible crossover feels more and more like Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man deal. Fans clamored for it for years, and after a slew of rumors and speculation, it materialized. Seeing all the traction that's been going on behind the Merc with a Mouth joining Marvel Studios, I wouldn't be surprised if we see it happen sooner rather than later.

Deadpool 2 lands in theaters on June 1, 2018.

Would you like to see Deadpool fight alongside The Avengers? If he were to appear in the MCU, which movie would you like to see Wade Wilson in? Let me know in the comments!

