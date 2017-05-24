Has there ever been a more iconic duo than Deadpool and Wolverine? The answer is no, as this pairing is the gift that just keeps on giving. Despite rumors to the contrary, the latest news is that a Wolverine/Deadpool crossover will almost definitely not be happening — or at least, definitely not with Hugh Jackman as the clawed vigilante (though not for Ryan Reynolds' lack of trying, of course).

While the two haven't appeared together on screen since Wolverine Origins, Jackman and Reynolds enjoy a playful relationship off-screen, regularly tweeting, mocking, and flirting with each other both in an out of character. The most recent chapter in the #Wolverine/Deadpool love story takes place in the Honest Trailer for Logan.

Honest Trailers has been a staple of YouTube and pop culture comedy for quite a while now, and the Logan trailer constituted the 200th video in the series. Logan is the perfect subject for an anniversary video, as it blew audiences out of the water earlier this year with its exceptional storytelling and gritty realism within the X-universe, and remains a solid fan-favorite. As if covering Hugh Jackman's Wolverine swan song weren't enough of a celebration, Ryan Reynolds himself joined the Screen Junkies crew to honor the milestone.

Despite coming up with some A+ zingers — "Once he was a superhero, now he's one of those Uber drivers you cancel because he looks like he's going to murder you" — Honest's Trailer's voiceover guy was having a hard time making fun of the Fox masterpiece, and called upon an old friend to give him a hand. On the other end of the phone is the Merc with the Mouth, who also had nothing "edgy and mean to say" about the movie either:

Are you high? I'm not going to sh*t on Logan. That film is a f*cking masterpiece. If Hugh Jackman doesn't get an Oscar nom I'm setting every VHS copy of Crash on fire."

Not even Honest Trailer voiceover guy couldn't bait Wade Wilson into shitting on Logan — even when listing the similarities between their movies. But Deadpool does say he would endorse James Mangold to make 'Old Man Deadpool' — one which would involve 90-minutes of Cable and Deadpool changing each others diapers. You in, Josh Brolin?

Check out the Honest Trailer ft. Ryan Reynolds here:

Hopes for a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover may be dashed, but it's clear that Reynolds's heart still belongs to Jackman. As long as we get more of these hilarious fourth-wall breaking antics, then I don't mind so much.

Do you still hold out hope for a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover? Let us know in the comments!