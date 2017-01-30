In comparison to the fiery speeches at this year's Screen Actors Guild awards, the celebs who usually sprinkle glitter up and down the red carpet played it fairly safe. Gone (mostly) were the sequined fembots and ruffled cupcake gowns we saw at the Golden Globes, gone were the itsy skirts and powerful pant suits from the People's Choice — on this occasion the #SAGAwards fashion show was a bit, um, boring.
However, that's not to say there weren't a few head-turners in the running — but whether that was for good reason or bad I'll leave you to decide.
1. Sophie Turner
Someone get Sophie some water 'cause this dress is fiyah!
2. Maisie Williams
A girl is EVERYTHING.
3. Brie Larson
Captain Marvel a.k.a. Carol DAYUM GIRL.
4. Sarah Paulson
Queen.
5. Chrissy Teigen
Siren alert!
6. Taraji P. Henson
No wonder this woman has her own Empire.
7. Amy Adams
Bringing that American Hustle and looking classy AF, as per.
8. Kaley Cuoco*
*No unicorns or daydreams were harmed in the making of this dress.
9. Michelle Williams & Busy Phillips
Went as gift-wrapped presents to each other.
10. Kerry Washington
Boo-tay!
See also:
- The Bold, The Brave, The Boring And The Blind: 39 Looks From The Golden Globes 2017
- The People Didn't Make Too Many Terrible Fashion Choices At The 2017 People's Choice Awards
- Emma Stone's Description Might Just Be The Best Part About Her Golden Globes Dress
11. Nicole Kidman
Came as a festive parrot.
12. Emma Stone
Left-half-of-dress-in-cab-still-look-fab.
13. Natalie Portman
Rolled out of bed, and brought the bedding with her.
14. Kate Hudson
Party at the top, confused on the bottom.
15. Selma Hayek
Drew inspo from that custard thing you're usually force fed at grandma's house.
16. Bryce Dallas Howard
Jessica Rabbit eat yo' heart out.
17. Meryl Streep
Looked flocking fabulous.
18. Sofia Vegara
Knows how to mancessorize.
19. Viola Davis
Bow down, bitches.
20. Claire Foy
Claire Coy, more like. So cute!
21. Yara Shahidi
Bright, bold and absolutely beautiful!
22. 'Stranger Things' Gang
Just a causal bunch of dapper dudes.
23. Thandie Newton
Ferris wail.
Whose SAG red carpet look gets your vote?