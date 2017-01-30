Over the weekend, the Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated a host of talent in the run-up to the prestigious Academy Awards at the end of February. Often considered to be the most honest award of the season, the #SAGAwards allowed respected actors to recognize the achievements of their peers in the entertainment industry.

Check out who claimed the big prizes during the event at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium below, with the winners marked in bold for each of the categories.

The 23rd Annual SAG Award Winners:

Best female actor in a TV comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 'Veep' [Credit: HBO]

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Best male actor in a TV comedy series

William H Macy in 'Shameless' [Credit: Showtime]

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best cast in a TV comedy series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Orange is the New Black

Veep

Best female supporting actor

Viola Davis in 'Fences' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best male supporting actor

Mahershala Ali in 'Moonlight' [Credit: A24]

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Best female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Sarah Paulson in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' [Credit: FX]

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Bryan Cranston in 'All the Way' [Credit: HBO]

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best male actor in a TV drama series

John Lithgow in 'The Crown' [Credit: Netflix]

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Best female actor in a TV drama series

Claire Foy in 'The Crown' [Credit: Netflix]

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best cast in a TV drama series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld

Best female actor

Emma Stone in 'La La Land' [Credit: Lionsgate]

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, J ackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best male actor

Denzel Washington in 'Fences' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best ensemble performance

'Hidden Figures' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best stunt ensemble

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Game of Thrones

Daredevil

Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

What was your favorite performance honored at the SAG Awards 2017?