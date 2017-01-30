ByVaria Fedko-Blake, writer at Creators.co
Over the weekend, the Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated a host of talent in the run-up to the prestigious Academy Awards at the end of February. Often considered to be the most honest award of the season, the #SAGAwards allowed respected actors to recognize the achievements of their peers in the entertainment industry.

Check out who claimed the big prizes during the event at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium below, with the winners marked in bold for each of the categories.

The 23rd Annual SAG Award Winners:

Best female actor in a TV comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 'Veep' [Credit: HBO]
  • Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
  • Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
  • Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Best male actor in a TV comedy series

William H Macy in 'Shameless' [Credit: Showtime]
  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Ty Burrell, Modern Family
  • William H Macy, Shameless
  • Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best cast in a TV comedy series

  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Black-ish
  • Modern Family
  • Orange is the New Black
  • Veep

Best female supporting actor

Viola Davis in 'Fences' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]
  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best male supporting actor

Mahershala Ali in 'Moonlight' [Credit: A24]
  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
  • Dev Patel, Lion

Best female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Sarah Paulson in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' [Credit: FX]
  • Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
  • Felicity Huffman, American Crime
  • Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
  • Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Bryan Cranston in 'All the Way' [Credit: HBO]
  • Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
  • Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Bryan Cranston, All the Way
  • John Turturro, The Night Of
  • Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best male actor in a TV drama series

John Lithgow in 'The Crown' [Credit: Netflix]
  • Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
  • Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
  • John Lithgow, The Crown
  • Rami Malek, Mr Robot
  • Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Best female actor in a TV drama series

Claire Foy in 'The Crown' [Credit: Netflix]
  • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld
  • Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
  • Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best cast in a TV drama series

'Stranger Things' [Credit: Netflix]
  • The Crown
  • Downton Abbey
  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • Westworld

Best female actor

Emma Stone in 'La La Land' [Credit: Lionsgate]
  • Amy Adams, Arrival
  • Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best male actor

Denzel Washington in 'Fences' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]
  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washington, Fences

Best ensemble performance

'Hidden Figures' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]
  • Captain Fantastic
  • Fences
  • Hidden Figures
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight

Best stunt ensemble

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]
  • Game of Thrones
  • Daredevil
  • Luke Cage
  • The Walking Dead
  • Westworld

What was your favorite performance honored at the SAG Awards 2017?

