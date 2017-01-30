Over the weekend, the Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated a host of talent in the run-up to the prestigious Academy Awards at the end of February. Often considered to be the most honest award of the season, the #SAGAwards allowed respected actors to recognize the achievements of their peers in the entertainment industry.
Check out who claimed the big prizes during the event at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium below, with the winners marked in bold for each of the categories.
The 23rd Annual SAG Award Winners:
Best female actor in a TV comedy series
- Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Best male actor in a TV comedy series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Ty Burrell, Modern Family
- William H Macy, Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best cast in a TV comedy series
- The Big Bang Theory
- Black-ish
- Modern Family
- Orange is the New Black
- Veep
Best female supporting actor
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best male supporting actor
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
Best female actor in a TV movie or miniseries
- Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
- Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
- Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best male actor in a TV movie or miniseries
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
- Bryan Cranston, All the Way
- John Turturro, The Night Of
- Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Best male actor in a TV drama series
- Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Rami Malek, Mr Robot
- Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Best female actor in a TV drama series
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best cast in a TV drama series
- The Crown
- Downton Abbey
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- Westworld
Best female actor
- Amy Adams, Arrival
- Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best male actor
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Best ensemble performance
- Captain Fantastic
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Best stunt ensemble
- Game of Thrones
- Daredevil
- Luke Cage
- The Walking Dead
- Westworld
What was your favorite performance honored at the SAG Awards 2017?
