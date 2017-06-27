Salma Hayek has been part of the Hollywood landscape for over 25 years, and does not look to be slowing down anytime soon. The Mexican actress also turned 50 last year — but you would never guess from this saucy Instagram shot that she shared with her followers.

Salma's topless selfie proves you can be sexy at any age, and have fun with it too. With a caption that reads "When the party is over" in both Spanish and English, Hayek flashes a revealing over the shoulder mirror selfie of a #stolenmoment.

The actress, mother and activist recently spoke to DuJour about ageing gracefully, saying she doesn't believe in Botox but wants to look like "a lovely lady" into her 70s:

"Listen, if there was something you could do that would keep you looking good, I would do it. But I’m in love with my husband, and I want to look like a lovely lady when I’m 70. I want him to see me and think, ‘Okay, my girl is old now, but there’s still beauty there.’"

Salma's next movie, Beatriz At Dinner, stars the actress as a hard-working LA health practitioner from a poor town in Mexico. Hayek finds herself butting heads with a self-serving billionaire at a clients dinner party over issues of poverty and immigration — a topic close to Hayek's heart. This is yet another example of the actress using her influence to inspire and empower women around the world.

Salma isn't the only one who's recently sent social media into a tizzy with a busty Instagram post. Halle Berry — who also turned 50 last year — shared this gorgeous shot which outlined her, ahem, assets with the caption:

Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks."

What a queen.

Obviously #SalmaHeyak nor Halle Berry will need to start worrying about Hollywood's typecasting of older women anytime soon, as they both pretty much look exactly the same as they did in 1993!

Do you think women in Hollywood should age without a little help? Let us know in the comments!