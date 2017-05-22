One of Disney's most anticipated films as part of their impressive slate of live-action adaptations of animated classics is #Pinocchio. The film's has been a bit quiet on the development front in comparison to other films like #Aladdin and #TheLionKing. But fortunately, there's nothing to worry about. The movie is finally taking shape, as Disney is close to locking in a director.

Sam Mendes Could Be 'Pinocchio's Director

Deadline is reporting that #SamMendes––director of films like Spectre, American Beauty, and one of the most critically acclaimed Bond entires to date, Skyfall––is in early talks to helm the project. That's quite surprising, because last year, Mendes signed on to another Disney remake, James and the Giant Peach.

As to how that change came to be, according to TheWrap, the director was simply more interested in Pinocchio. But Variety has cautioned that Mendes isn't fully committed to the project, nor has he yet been able to meet with the studio due to commitments to his play, The Ferryman.

Pinocchio is clearly out of Mendes' comfort zone, so you may understandably be wondering...

Would Mendes Do A Good Job As Director?

For some, the first instinct after learning of Mendes possibly directing Pinocchio is to think the film will be darker and more mature, but that's not necessarily the case. Yes, Mendes' films are obviously much more mature than the average Disney fare, but that doesn't mean he would bring that aesthetic to the table here.

Disney has always employed directors that have worked on more mature projects, such as Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Chef) for #JungleBook and Bill Condon (Gods and Monsters, Mr. Holmes) for 2017's #BeautyAndTheBeast.

Instead, we should look at his storytelling abilities. Mendes has a great ability with structuring a film's narrative, and is also quite good with handling heavy drama. Beneath the beautiful animation and colorful characters, Pinocchio is ultimately a story about a child discovering who he is and his place in the world. Mendes could definitely apply his sensibilities for a live-action adaptation.

Sam Mendes is overall an exciting prospect for Pinocchio, but we must remember he is still in early talks for the job. As we've seen with previous cases similar to this one, things could change at any given moment.

Pinocchio doesn't have a release date, but the script was written by Peter Hedges (The Odd Life Of Timothy Green, Dan In Real-Life) and is ready to go.

How do you feel about Sam Mendes possibly directing Pinocchio? Did you have other directors in mind for the job? Let me know in the comments!

